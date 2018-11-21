Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Nov. 12-18, 2018:
Allred, James William, w/m, 52, suspended license, expired license plate
Anderson, Marquita Leticia, b/f, 44, suspended license
Armellino, Charlene Ann, w/f, 36, DUI-driving under the influence of alcohol
Birdsong, Cordellius Lovett, b/m, 20, suspended license, speeding
Blevins, Bradley Lon, 390 Durham Road, Rising Fawn, w/m, 21, DUI, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, lane change violation x2
Brian, George Albert, w/m, 29, forgery
Brock, Jessica Devin, w/f, 30, suspended license, speeding, hold for Catoosa
Bruce, Jeremy Ray, w/m, 44, suspended license, conceal vehicle with tag, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Bryan, George Albert, 115 Herron St., Apt A, Fort Oglethorpe, white/male, 29, forgery
Bryant, Brett Allen, 241 Walker Hollow Road, Flintstone, w/m, 27, simple battery-family violence x2, sexual battery, simple assault x2, cruelty to children-3rd degree, criminal trespass
Bryson, Dennis William, 116 Spruce St., Rossville, w/m, 49, possession of meth
Burse, Nicholas Depaul, b/m, 38, hold for court
Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 234 Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 39, obstructing or hindering emergency phone call, battery
Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 204 N Main St., LaFayette, w/f, 32, theft by shoplifting – (m)
Cook, Bradley Don, w/m, probation violation (f)
Cosby, David Lamar, b/m, 33,
Craig, Jessica Marie, 204 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 29, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Crawford, Dakota Ashton, w/m, 22, hold for Floyd County
Daniel, Tana Leigh, w/f, 40, hold for another agency
Davis, Jade Dezania, b/f, 22, hold for Fort Oglethorpe
Dixon, Danyell Kay, w/f, 25, disorderly conduct
Dunn, Natasha Marie, 404 W Gordon Ave, Rossville, w/f, 31, failure to appear (m)
Dwight Dequin Jemel, b/m, 28, suspended license, speeding
Edgeman, Danny Ray, w/m, 55, DUI, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device
Edwards Jr., David Gene, 204 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 42, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, 1st driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle suspended, canceled, revoked registration
Edwards, James Wesley, 5234 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, w/m, 41, violation probation (f)
Egypt, Carla Denise, w/f, 40, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, criminal trespass
Egypt, Melvin Lee, b/m, 51, possession of meth, possession of schedule II, forgery 2nd, possession of drug related objects
Farris, Chuckie Lee, 1204 Park Forrest, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 44, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Farris, Rebecca Rae, 1830 Fant Drive, Ft. Oglethorpe, w/f, 37, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Faulkner, Hannah Marie, w/f, 22, probation violation (f)
Frazier, Joshua Dee, w/m, 34, driving while unlicensed-4th offense, failure to register vehicle, no proof of insurance
Geer, Jesse Daniel, 70 Raleigh Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 35, failure to appear (f)
Gillman, Sally Ann Carnley, 233 Oak St., Rossville, w/f, 42, DUI-less safe, driving without license on person, lane change violation
Grant, Anissa Lynn, w/f, 50, simple battery (family violence)
Hamby, Terry Marlin, PO Box 822, Ringgold, w/m, 22, possession of meth, failure to appear (f)
Hargis, Bonnie Sue, w/f, 38, hold for probation detention center
Harris, Courtney Janine, 329 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, w/f, 43, probation violation (f)
Hensley, Stephen Douglas, w/m, 53, hold for probation detention center
Hoskins, Gina Anne, w/f, 48, probation, hold for court
Johnson, James Douglas, 1204 Foster St., Rossville, w/m, 45, possession of meth
Johnson, Jesse Mitchell, 807 S Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, w/m, 22, failure to appear (m)
Keeton, Samantha Leann, w/f, 27,
Kirk, Shelby Ann, w/f, 19, battery-family violence
Kirk. Stacie Nichole, w/f/ 23, obstruction of officer (m)
Kunselman, Brian James, 7561 Trion Hwy, LaFayette, w/m, 48, probation, hold for court
Lamm, Kayla Marie, w/f, 21, suspended license, no insurance, failure to register vehicle
Lawson, Lashonda Carlita, w/f, 42, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, simple battery against corrections officer
Lewis, Amanda Lee, w/f, 37, hold for probation detention center
Lewis, Raymond Andrew, w/m, 45, fugitive from justice
Long, William Earl, w/m, 45, hold for court
Lumpkin, David Anderson, 5657 W Hwy 136 4, Chickamauga, w/m, 22, theft by shoplifting ($500 or less) – (m)
Martinez, Francisco Antonio, 251 Robin Drive, Chattanooga, w/m, 37, failure to appear (f)
Maurer, Troy Spencer, w/m, 52, suspended license
Mikes, Reggie Lamont, b/m, 49, speeding, no insurance, suspended license
Miller, Chrissie Renea, 1418 E 46th St., Chattanooga, w/f, 30, probation violation (f)
Mills, Carlynn Ashley, 115 Norman Lane, Chattanooga, w/f, 31, probation violation (f)
Minard, Kevin Lee, w/m, 40, hold for probation detention center
Murphy, Thomas Audre, 213 Daugherty St., LaFayette, w/m, 50, probation violation (m)
Nettles, Darlene Michelle, 608 Colerain St., LaFayette, w/f, 37, probation violation (f)
Parks, Francis Louise, 862 Nick-a-Jack Road, Flintstone, w/f, 33, probation violation (f)
Patterson, Patrick John, w/m, 45, probation violation (f)
Pena, Frank Wade, 903 Schmidt Road, Rossville, h/m, 53, criminal trespass, obstruction of officer (m)
Perez, Orlando Reyenso, h/m, 38, DUI refusal, fleeing, open container, fugitive from justice
Pittman, Alfred Clarence, b/m, 22, possession of marijuana less than oz
Reynoso, Maria Christina, w/f, 35, suspended license, improper lane change
Roberson, Amy Elizabeth, 2781 Lees Chapel Road, Cedartown, w/f, 40, probation violation (f)
Rosson, Jessica Nicole, 652 Dale Trail, Menlo, w/f, 29, probation violation (f), failure to appear (m)
Royal, Carlie Shai, w/f, 21, failure to appear (f)
Scott, Karen Elizabeth, w/f, 47, obstruction of officer (m), criminal trespass, fleeing
Sharp, Kayla Michelle, 90 Bridle St., LaFayette, w/f, 25, forgery
Shaw, Carlie Marie, 3202 Westonia Drive, Chattanooga, w/f, 66, possession of meth
Simer, Joshua Laing, 95 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, w/m, 35, improper transfer of license plate / decal, 1st – driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration
Sims Jr., Ricky Wayne, 1571 E Hwy 136, LaFayette, w/m, 41, forgery 1st
Snyder, Samantha Yvonne, 862 Nick-a-Jack Road, Flintstone, w/f, 28, probation violation (f)
Sparks, Steve Thomas, 1430 Country Road, Gailsville, Ala., w/m, 34, simple battery, battery
Springs, Ariss Yvonne, b/f, 31, hold for probation detention center
Timms, Anthony Dewayne, 222 Reading Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 21, probation violation (m)
Walker, Amber Dawn, w/f, 25, suspended license, headlight requirement
Walker, James Brian, w/m, 44, return from hospital
Walker, Jeremy Sean, 1535 Myrt St., Rossville, w/m, 41, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal a vehicle/ driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, no insurance/ knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended canceled of revoked registration
Walker, Roselynne Andrea, b/f, 25, failure to appear (m)
Wilson, Cody Lane, 2133 Crescent Club Drive, Hixson, Tenn., w/m, 24, criminal trespass
Wilson, Kimberlee Allman, 413 Kiras Way, Trion, w/f, 37, hold for court
Wofford, Kevin Darnez, b/m, 30, failure to appear (m)
Womble, Charles Floyd, w/m, 44, probation violation (f)
Woods, Lajuan Mauquese, b/m, 27, simple battery-family violence, suspended license, speeding, fleeing (f)
Zarzour, Paul Almance, 293 Durgin Hollow Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 51, 39128, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Zirk, Amanda Renee, 2146 McFarland Ave., Rossville, w/f, 36, failure to appear (f)