Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Dec. 3-9, 2018:
Acuff, Eva Loreda, 812 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, w/f, 30, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, driving without valid license, fugitive from justice
Bailey, William Denny, 4963 Brighton Lane, Hixson, Tenn., w/m, 53, U-turn prohibited where turn not safe/ interferes with traffic, DUI less safe
Brodie, Jason Daniel, 1090 Millweed Hollow Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 35, hold for court
Campbell, Teresa Eileen, 322 Marvin Lane, Lookout Mountain, w/f, 40, obstructing investigation/ willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (m), cruelty to children 3rd degree or 3rd subsequent offense
Campbell, Teresa Ann, w/f, DUI-driving under the influence, possession of marijuana less than an oz., open container violation, lane violation
Clark, Christopher Scott, 3106 County Road 131, Bryant, Ala., w/m, 37, hold for Dade county
Ellis, Thomas Randall, 1859 N Hwy 341, Rossville, w/m, 48, criminal trespass
Farmer, Glenna Marie, 9206 Hwy 151, LaFayette, w/f, 57, battery – family violence 1st offense (m)
Farmer, John David, 9206 Hwy 151, LaFayette, w/m, 52, battery – family violence 1st offense (m)
Ferguson, Carolynn Diann, 6775 Hickory Creek Road, Chattanooga, w/f, 28, fugitive from justice
Ferney, Michael Andrew, w/m, 32, possession of meth w/ intent to distribute
Fickey, Ryan David, w/m, 29, failure to appear (m), probation violation (m)
Floyd, Jenny Lynn, 470 Wrights Lane, Georgetown, Tenn., w/f, 42, failure to appear (f)
Franklin, Pamela Deloris, w/f, 52, hold for probation detention center
Frazier, Brandon Michael, 75 Wildalow Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 18, failure to appear (f) x2, failure to appear (m)
Freney, Michael Andrew, 11730 Birchwood Pike, Harrison, Tenn., w/m, 31, possession of meth with intent to distribute
Gannon, Louie Anthony, 205 S Main St., LaFayette, w/m, 39, fugitive from justice
Graviet-Starr, Dillion deGouker, 505 Colerain St., w/m, 25, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
Griffith, Wensdy Robin, 3615 Ida Bell Lane, Chattanooga, w/f, 47, DUI – drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
Guiendon, Jennifer Diane, 935 Up the Creek Trail, Chattanooga, w/f, 37, probation violation (f)
Hall, Amber Marie, 55 McConnell Crossing, LaFayette, w/f, 25, probation violation (f)
Harris, Venessa Jean, 409 Magnolia St., LaFayette, w/f, 45, hold for court
Hastings, Anthony Stephen, 5402 A Jackson St., Chattanooga, w/m, 28, failure to appear (f), failure to appear (m)
Henson, Tony Allen, w/m, 49, probation violation
Hodges, Elizabeth Patricia, 701 Crawford St., Rossville, w/f, 33, possession of methamphetamine w/ intent to distribute
Horton, Susan Elizabeth, 730 West James St., Rossville, w/f, 44, probation violation (m)
Hunt, James Thomas, 2259 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, w/m, 58, sale of methamphetamine
Hunt, Melissa Danielle, 75 Bona Vista Lane, Tunnel Hill, w/f, 38, failure to appear (f)
Hutchinson, Samuel Kalil, 101 Ireland Lane, Chickamauga, b/m, 22, possession of marijuana (f), distribution/sale of marijuana, use of communication device in commission of felony
Isbill, Steve Burten, 122 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 61, aggravated assault – gun
Jones, Christopher Lee, w/m, 49, DUI – less safe, reckless driving
Jordan, Reginald Dorelle, 701 Crawford St., Rossville, b/m, 36, possession of meth w/ intent to distribute
Keel, Arthur Matthew, 1637 E 50th St., Chattanooga, w/m, 43, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
Kelly, Ryan Christopher, 65 Inlet Drive, Rock Spring, w/m, 29, DUI (.08 or more), tag light required
Marsh David Junior, 631 E Garden Farm Road, Rossville, b/m, 42, probation violation (f)
McDowell, Stephen Scott, 3715 Rossville Blvd., Chattanooga, w/m, 47, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense, failure to exercise care using cell phone/ radio, failure to obey stop/ yield sign
McPherson, Monte Page, 72 Georgia Terrace, Rossville, w/m, 72, marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
Moore, Kati Elizabeth, 125 Fairland Drive, Rossville, w/f, 27, hold for court
Morris, Kevin Michael, w/m, 30, return from court
Parks Jr., Charles Edward, 1422 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 43, probation violation (f)
Payne, Quinneshia, 2471 5th Ave., Chattanooga, b/f, 24, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense, light reducing material affixed to windshield
Peace, Ashley Lauren, 426 Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, w/f, 33, probation violation (f)
Penson, Tony Allen, 49 Enlo St., LaFayette, w/m, 49, parole violation
Plank, Joseph Adam, 38 Starlight Drive, Rock Spring, w/m, 39, fugitive from justice
Redmond, Larry Dale, 739 County Road 267, Niota, Tenn., w/m, 52, failure to appear (f)
Ridley, Julia Nichole, 211 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, w/f, 41, probation violation (m)
Sanborn, Craig Alan, 701 Crawford St., Rossville, w/m, 30, possession of meth w/ intent to distribute
Saxon, Thomas Mathew, 701 Main St., Hardeeville, S.C., w/m, 43, failure to appear (f)
Scarbro, James Aaron, 601 James St. 28, Rossville, w/m, 41, public drunk
Scoggins, Chandler Anthony, w/m, 39, return from court
Scott, Karen Elizabeth, 516 Colerain St., LaFayette, w/f, 48, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an 1 oz.
Short III, Robert Lee, 300 Cooper St. LaFayette, w/m, 29, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane
Shuttles, Zachary Owen, w/m, 23, DUI (.08g or more), no insurance, improper lane change
Smith, Courtney Lebron, 2709 Citico Ave., Apt C3, Chattanooga, b/m, 29, fugitive from justice, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense, no insurance
Suttles, Zachary Owen, 158 Bunker Drive, Rossville, w/m, 22, lane violation, no insurance, DUI (0.08 or more)
Thornton, Christopher Michael, 815 Asterwood Drive, Rossville, b/m, 46, reckless conduct, removing tag w/ intent to conceal identity of vehicle, suspended license, no insurance
Trimby, Charles William, 14234 Alabama Hwy, Rock Spring, w/m, 47, obstruction (m), no insurance, falsification of vehicle ID number, knowingly driving on suspended registration
Turner, Dominique Demond, 5024 Golf View Drive, Chattanooga, b/m, 26, battery – family violence (m)
Upton, Donovan Michael, 1607 Bagwell Ave., Hixson, Tenn., w/m, 20, obstruction (m)
Warren, Cole Mitchell, 1300 Fernwood Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 20, theft by shoplifting (m), no license plate, no insurance
Warren, Corey Chaz, 2417 Hwy 136, LaFayette, w/m, 28, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense, driving on wrong side of the road, tag light required
Watkins Jr., Tracy Dwight, 72 Verbena Lane, Summerville, b/m, 23, false statements and writings, failure to appear (m), probation violation (f), too fast for conditions, driving without valid license (m), no insurance, giving false name, DOB, etc.
Webb, Sandra Denise, 1501 E 36th St., Chattanooga, w/f, 46, probation violation (f)
Wiley, Joe Edward, 5591 S Hwy 341, Chickamauga, w/m, 62, probation violation (f)
Williams, Terri Mene, 1212 W North Main St. Apt 12, LaFayette, w/f, 43, possession of meth
Wright, David Michael, 805 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, w/m, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked, head light requirements
Wright, Georgette Elizabeth, 66 Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 24, reckless conduct
Young, Danielle Kay, 1 Carroll Lane, Rossville, w/f, 32, failure to appear (m)