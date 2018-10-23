Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Oct. 17-21, 2018:
Bruchez, Jenine Olga, w/f, 37, disorderly conduct, DUI, child endangerment
Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 505 W 13th St., Chickamauga, w/m, 39, damage to property 2nd
Carroll, Mark Lee, 238 Pace Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 58, affray (fighting)
Chandler, Zachary Brice, 608 Crest Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 18, reckless driving/ move over for emergency vehicle
Coker, Karen Ann, 505 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, w/f, 42, contempt of superior court
Collins, Robert Lee, 73 Gaddy Road, Rocky Face, w/m, 29, aggravated assault
Curtis, Adam Kane, 2288 Tibbs Road, Chatsworth, w/m, 40, failure to appear-misdemeanor
Dunn, Tyler Raymond, 8825 Hwy 337, Trion, w/m, 24, hold for court
Fairchild, Timothy Preston, w/m, 33, return from furlough
Gallegly, Brian Dakota, 94 Bisquane Blvd., Rossville, w/m, 21, violation probation-felony
Garcia, Omar Quiroga, 368 Hwy 151, LaFayette, h/m, 38, violation probation – felony
Gardner, Kelly Renee, 1077 Roach Hollow Road, Ringgold, w/f, 25, failure to appear (m)
Godfrey, Kristen Bailey, 26 Harbour Lane, Ringgold, w/f, 22, violation probation - felony
Hardin, Madison Bailey, 1796 County Road, Fort Payne, Ala., w/f, 18, DUI, drugs / possession of marijuana
Hayes, Jermey Cole, 339 High Road, Menlow, w/m, 17, battery
Higdon, Carl David, 31 Village Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 48, violation probation-felony
Housley, Cruz Alan, 757 Smith Liner Road, Rossville, w/m, 19, failure to appear-felony
Hunt, John Jason, PO Box 194, Sumerset, Ky., w/m, 43, trafficking in illegal drugs, poss. of meth, poss. of firearm during commission of a felony
Hurst, Trace Kameron, 1170 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 19, criminal trespass x2, terroristic threats and acts
Hurst, Trace Kameron, 1170 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 19, DUI <21, failure to maintain lane
Jackson, Dakota Michael, 45 Everett Springs Road NE, Calhoun, w/m, 22, hold for Gordon County
Johnson, Shannon Denise, 29 Pat Drive, Rossville, w/f, 43, possession of meth / possession of drug related object
Jones, Michael Lebron, 3014 Garrett’s Chapel Road, Chickamauga, b/m, 52, failure to appear-misdemeanor, agg assault family violence x2, receipt/ possession/ or transfer of a firearm by, convicted felon or felony first offender, cruelty to child/
Jordan, Lorie Kay, 1335 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 33, probation (m)
Knechet, Brittany Daniel, 204 Foster Blvd., LaFayette, w/f, 37, possession of meth, poss of marijuana, less than oz
Langston, Justin Chase, 336 Camp Jordan Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., w/m, 19, failure to appear-felony
Larmon, Christopher James, 11 S Steel St., LaFayette, w/m, 27, suspended license speeding
Lawson, Joshua Blake, 622 Hogan Road, Rossville, w/m, 22, DUI, license not on person
Lenticum, Shelly Danielle, 508 Colerain St., LaFayette, w/f, 38, hold for court
Lewallen, Ronald Morris, 2612 Davidson Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., w/m, 51, burglary x2, damage to property theft by taking felony
Lewis, Francis Annette, w/f, 52, back from hospital
Lowe, Kevin Dewayne, 8077 Hwy 151, LaFayette, w/m, 36, DUI, failure to maintain, leaving scene of accident
Massey, Terry Chase, 1414 McFarland Ave., Rossville, w/m, 30, simple battery-family violence
Massey, Terry Lebron, 1414 McFarland Ave., Rossville, w/m, 60, suspended license, possession of marijuana (m)
Middelton, Christopher Neal, 220 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 53, possession of meth, poss of drug related objects, no insurance
Painter, Sherry Jolaine, 28 Windish St., Rossville, w/f, 52, possession of meth, poss of drug related objects, open container
Robinson, Sunday Marie, 500 W ML King Blvd., Chattanooga, w/f, 52, probation (f) giving false name
Smith, Danny Edward, 1340 Clyde Byrd Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 59, violation of probation - misdemeanor
Smith, Zane David, 339 S Oakland Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 25, disorderly conduct
Snider, Samuel Blanton, 434 Cooper Road, LaFayette, w/m, 18, underage consumption, simple battery fva
Stewart, Caylean Joshua, 114 Woods St., Summerville, b/m, 26, assault fva/ cruelty to children 2nd and 3rd degree
Stoker, Bobbie June, 63 Dry Creek Road, LaFayette, w/f, 50, DUI –driving under the influence of alcohol to the extent that is less safe for the person to drive, improper lane change, failure to maintain lane
Strickland, Jonathon Lowe, w/m, 46, harassing communications
Turner, Tiffanie Michelle, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, w/f, 29, failure to appear
Upshaw, Roger William, 560 Prospect Road, Chickamauga, b/m, 56, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor
Wallin, Jeffery Wayne, 214 S Chattanooga St., LaFayette, w/m, 41, suspended license, knowingly driving on suspended license
Wallin, Stacey Marie, 103 Nineth St., Trion, w/f, 33, fta
Warren, Miles Kent, 712 Dorothy St., Rossville, w/m, 39, suspended license / cancelled registration / no insurance /
Whatley Jr., Thomas Roosevelt, 4752 Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, b/m, 54, affray (fighting)
Williams, Kia Marshawn, 4311 9th Ave., Chattanooga, b/f, 25, theft by conversion-misdemeanor
Williams, Marlon Lavaughn, 7027 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, b/m, 24, hold for court
Wright, Christopher Simmons, 51 Lilac Lane, Rossville, w/m, 42, possession of meth / possession of drug related object / driving on suspended license