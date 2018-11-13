Here is the Walker County Sheriff’s Department’s arrest/booking report for Nov. 5-12, 2018:
Adams, Alan Korel, 145 Wright Drive, Trion, w/m, 41, disorderly conduct
Adams, Alan Korel, 145 Wright Drive, Trion, w/m, 41, criminal trespass
Beard, John Robert, 211 W Peachtree St., w/m, 32, simple battery – family violence
Benford, Darius Quadreese, 482 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, b/m, 23, driving without a valid license (m), seat belt violation
Brown, Joseph Hensley, 400 Chambers St., Rossville, w/m, 49, aggravated assault, exploitation/intimidation of disabled, elderly adults
Brown, Michael Anthony, 3343 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 28, hit and run, DUI-less safe
Bryant, Brett Allen, w/m, 27, battery family violence, sexual battery, cruelty to children 3rd degree, simple assault (family violence) x2
Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, 153 Williams Park Drive 17, Flintstone, w/m, 45, simple battery x2
Carter, Cory Lesean, 530 Southern Road, Chickamauga, b/m, 31, sale of cocaine
Castillo, Austin Nehemiah Juan, 507 Woodcreek Drive, Rossville, h/m, 21, battery – family violence (1st offense) (m)
Clowers, Chadwick Shaye, 2457 Dover St. N, Dalton, w/m, 25, gang association-conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery , probation violation (f)
Couch, Brian Howard, 395 Page Road, Rossville, w/m, 46, driving on suspended license, headlight requirement
Cox, Katie Anneliese, 123 Windsor Drive, Calhoun, w/f, 21, possession of meth
Crenshaw, Eric Brandon, 402 Beverly St., Rossville, w/m, 34, sexual exploitation of children-distribution of child pornography
Crumble, Henry Christian, 4410 Seneca Ave., Chattanooga, b/m, 20, marijuana-possession less than 1 oz
Davis, David Ray, 120 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville, w/m, 41, fugitive from justice
Dearinger, Shawn Kelley, 212 E Gordon Ave., Rossville, w/m, 40, simple battery
Farrow, Vincent Scott, 293 Petty Road, Ringgold, w/m, 20, criminal trespass
Gates, Jason Tyler, 1007 Magnolia St., LaFayette, w/m, 23, probation violation (f), burglary
Gearing, Desmond Jerquan, 404 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, b/m, 31, driving while license suspended or revoked - 1st offense
Gillman, Sally Carnley, w/f, 43, driving under the influence, driving without license on person, failure to maintain lane
Goodman, Genny Mae, 1024 Jamestown Road, Menlo, w/f, 37, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; probation violation (f)
Goss, Madeline Elizabeth, 1001 Lee Ave., Rossville, w/f, 20, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, expired license plate x2, driving on suspended license, seat belt violation
Hall, Sandy Shea, PO Box 1774, LaFayette, w/f, 50, failure to appear (m)
Harper, Whitney Jordan, 101 Fescue Drive, Chickamauga, w/f, 27, violation of probation (f)
Harris, Oscar Christopher, 118 Hasty Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 23, theft by taking (f)
Hines, Desiree Harley, w/f ,23, criminal trespass
Housley, Cruz Alan, 757 Smith Liner Road, w/m, 19, probation violation (f)
Ingram, Charles Lamar, 65 Hillcrest Subdivision Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 44, probation violation (m)
Johnson, Dorothy Jean, 4902 Angela Drive, Chattanooga, b/f, 52, theft by deception (f)
Jordy, David Henry, 1105 Daugherty St. 8, LaFayette, w/m, 31, probation violation (f)
Joshen, Demetrice Labron, 4018 Kirkland Ave., Chattanooga, b/m, 21, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (f)
Kunzelman, Brian James, 7561 Trion Hwy, LaFayette, w/m, 48, for court
Mayes, Kara Christina, w/f, 33, warrant
McNeely, Gerald Lee, 221 Longwood St., Chickamauga, w/m, 29, driving on suspended license, simple battery-family violence
Mitchell, Dillon Lee, 405 Magnolia St., LaFayette, w/m, 23, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, use of telecommunication facility in commission of a felony
Mitchell, Ryver Kane, 405 Magnolia St., LaFayette, w/m, 20, gang association to conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery, probation violation (f)
Moore, William Dax, 4365 Hwy 114, Summerville, w/m, 42, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense
Morrow, Travis Wayne, 309 Nicholas Drive, Resaca, w/m, 25, failure to appear (m)
Motley, David Joshua, 204 Sunset Drive, Rossville, w/m 34, hold for court
Osburne, Corey Lavone, 13 King St., LaFayette, w/m, 33, gang association to conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery, driving without valid license (m), violation probation (f)
Padgett, Melton Andrew, 204 S Main St. 11, LaFayette, w/m, 44, probation violation (f)
Page, Kristi Lynn, 3467 Hill View, Tunnel Hill, w/f, 37, possession of meth, giving false name, etc.
Parker, Michael Wesley, 54 Sunshine Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 18, shoplifting (m)
Parson, Scottie Paul, 426 Sam Lewis Road, Ringgold, w/m, 25, driving on suspended license-2nd offense, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, seat belt violation x3
Penson, Tony Allen, 4 Jones St., LaFayette, w/m, 49, parole violation
Perkins, Jonathan Lamar, 723½ Flegal Ave., Rossville, w/m, 41, receipt/possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than 1 0z, possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
Pickett, Tonya Ann, 105 Hunt St., Rossville, w/f, 44, battery – family violence (f), cruelty to children 3rd degree
Reed Sr., Lonnie Dale, 1203 S Chattanooga St., LaFayette, w/m, 49, parole violation
Scoggins, Charles Anthony, 104 Rowland Ave., Rossville, w/m, 39, crossing guard line with drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Smith, Allison Lee, 121 McKenzie Ave., Summerville, w/f, 30, driving on suspended license
Smith, Ashley Faith, 314 Fernwood Drive, Rossville, w/f, 42, possession of meth, seat belt (adults)
Smith, Joseph Tanner, 191 Chastain Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 24, probation gang association-conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery
Smith Jr., Larry Keith, 318 Yates Spring Road, Ringgold, w/m, 25, gang association-conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery
Smith, Zane David, 339 S. Oakland Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 25, gang association-conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery , probation violation (f)
Spears, Jodaro Sanchez, b/m, 42, driving on suspended license, no insurance, removing/affixing tag w/intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving on suspended registration, headlight violation
Starnes, Nicholas Paul, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, w/m, 28, criminal damage to business property – 2nd offense
Steele, Joya Lynn, 36 Glass Road, w/f, 39, workers comp false/misleading statements (15 counts), theft by deception (f)
Sullivan, Dakota Lashay, 810 Schmitt Road, Apt. C, w/f, 27, removing / affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended , canceled, revoked registration
Tanner, Kimberly Lane, 7267 Hwy 95, w/f, 51, failure to appear (m)
Templeton, River Jerod, 103 Laminack Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 22, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, no insurance
Thompson Jr., Bruce, 2518 Ozark Trail, Atlanta, b/m, 34, hold for court
Tocknell, Justin Daniel, 1550 E State Line Road, Rossville, w/m, 33, gang association to conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery
Vaughn II, Timothy William, 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone, w/m, 30, failure to appear (f)
Walbert, Kristopher James, 8236 Patterson Road, Chattanooga, w/m, 29, probation violation (f)
Walker, James Barren, 203 Dogwood Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 45, battery (family violence)
Wallin, Christopher Quinn, w/m, 25, returned
Wallin, Kenneth Darrell, 504 S. Duke, St., LaFayette, w/m, 52, disorderly conduct
Wellborn, Amanda Lynn, 806 W. Garden Farm Road, Rossville, w/f, 32, possession of meth, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, drugs, probation violation (f)
Wellborn Travis Amos, 4287 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, w/m, 29, gang association-conduct/participate in criminal activity, simple battery, probation violation (f)
Whitten, Lauren Elizabeth, 5266 Hwy 95, Rock Spring, w/f, 28, simple assault, battery (family violence), cruelty to children-3rd degree, criminal damage to business property
Willingham, Steven Thomas, 265 Crystal Lane, Ringgold, w/m, 37, failure to appear (m)
Wilson, Joshua Ray, 92 Country Green Road, Ringgold, w/m 20, failure to appear (f)
Wooten, William Maurice, 379 Fayetteville Road, Atlanta, w/m, 25, possession of meth, gang association-conduct/participate in criminal activity, parole violation, simple battery