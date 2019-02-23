Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Feb. 11-17:
Allen, Heather Mitchell, homeless, w/f, 32, probation violation (m)
Armstrong, Jamison Lee, 88 Rollins Drive, Summerville, w/m, 46, obstruction of officer (m)
Barrett, Whitney Celeste, 206 Hale St., LaFayette, w/f, 30, influencing witness
Blakemore, Kimberly Laverne, b/f, 42, hold for other agency
Boyd, John Stacey, 249 S Boone Ford Road SE, Calhoun, w/m, 52, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, DUI-drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of meth, giving false name/address/birthdate, no insurance, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, hold for other agency
Burrage, Kevin Franklin, 1419 Straight Gut Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 31, disorderly conduct
Carroll, Heather Nichole, 85 Edsel Drive, Rossville, w/f, 33, probation violation (m)
Castillo, Austin Nehemiah Juan, 28 Pledger Pkwy, LaFayette, w/m, 22, failure to appear (m)
Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 3176 Trion-Teloga Road, Trion, w/f, 34, failure to appear (m), hold for other agency
Cavalli, Jake Rostand, 988 Straight Gut Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 22, battery – family violence-1st offense (m), obstruction of officers (f)
Cleghorn, Daniel Lamar, 12021 Hwy 151, Trion, b/m, 34, theft by shoplifting (m)
Crowder, Jacob Alan, 239 Newt Johnson Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 18, possession of meth, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
Dempsey, Jamie Edward, 200 Woolford Circle, Rossville, w/m, 43, probation violation (f)
Ellis, Allison Michelle, 4044 S Hwy 341, Chickamauga, w/f, 50, probation violation (f)
Ellison, Chance Michael, 306 N Cherokee St., LaFayette, w/m, 24, obscured/missing license plates, failure to remove accident vehicle from roadway, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended/revoked, violation of probation (m)
Ellison, Michael Chance, 412 Truman St., LaFayette, w/m, 24, probation violation (m), driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, failure to appear (m)
Fleetwood, Joshua Lee, 811 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, b/m, 38, parole violation
Floyd, Logan Cole, 301 Pledger St., LaFayette, w/m, 22, probation violation (m), failure to appear (m), possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Frady, Danny Wayne, 208 Robert E. Lee St., Chickamauga, w/m, 42, probation violation (m)
Freeman, Jeremy Reed, 3190 Springplace Road, Cleveland, Tenn., w/m, 39, suspended/revoked license-1st offense
Gaddis Jr., Michael Lebron, 21 Crestview Drive, Rossville, w/m, 30, possession of meth 2x, driving on suspended/revoked license, tampering w/ evidence 2x (f), improper stopping/parking on roadway, no insurance
Garrett, James Michael, 106 Tyler Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 38, DUI-less safe
Green, Christopher Blake, 509 Chestnut St., LaFayette, w/m, 28, possession of meth, possession of marijuana more than 1 oz, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of methadone, obstruction of officer, interference with government property (m), possession of meth w/ intent to distribute, possession of schedule II controlled substance, violation of parole
Hathorn, Jarrod Keith, 1498 Hillsdale Road, LaFayette, w/m, 44, obstruction of officer (m)
Helton, Reggie Thomas, 9231 Birchwood Pike, Harrison, Tenn., w/m, 44, parole violation
Hill, Ashley Nichole, w/f, 31, battery – family violence, criminal trespass
Hollins, Everett Lee, 4417 Oakwood Drive, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked-1st offense, knowingly driving a vehicle suspended/canceled/revoked registration
Hunziker, Jake Aiden, 233 Arrow Head Dairy Lane B3, Chickamauga, DUI-drugs, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Jackson, Anthony Tenane, 4707 Midland Pike, Chattanooga, b/m, 35, driving on suspended/revoked license, no insurance, expired license plate, DUI-refusal, fugitive from justice, hold for other agency
Kilgore, Pamela Diane, 718 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, w/f, 67, hindering apprehension of criminal
Lemons, Christian Lee, 333 Gilley St., Chickamauga, w/m, 24, failure to appear (m), driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offence
Long, Hailey Marie, 429 Montclair Drive, Rossville, w/f, 20, theft by taking (m)
Lowery, Sheena Brooke, 3721 6th Avenue, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, failure to obey traffic control device
Maddux, Brooke Celeste, 1183 E Hwy 136, LaFayette, w/f, 37, no proof of insurance, possession of marijuana less than 1oz, failure to register vehicle, destroy/etc, property subject to security interest
Massey, David Lebron, 864 Mountain View Circle, Flintstone, w/m, 41, battery - family violence (m), cruelty to children – 3rd degree
Maurer, Troy Spencer, 504 Hobart Lane, LaFayette, w/m, 59, failure to appear (m)
McCracken, Devan Renee, 5558 Ridgemoor Drive, Braselton, w/f, 29, probation violation (f), simple battery – family violence
McCrary-Langston, Skylar Luke, 3900 Sixth Avenue, Chattanooga, w/m, 20, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, impeding traffic flow by driving side by side, failure to appear (m)
McGill, William Lance, 2138 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 38, failure to use care using cell phone/radio, driving on wrong side of road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation (age 6-17), reckless driving, possession with intent to sell/etc. or provide a minor drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, DUI-alcohol less safe, possession of schedule IV controlled substance
McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 26, theft by taking (m)
Miguel-Gaspar, Carmen Miguel, w/f, 32, driving w/out license, no headlights
Mitchell, Stacey Ray, 593 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 43, driving while license suspended/revoked, seat belt violation (adult)
Moore, Jeffery Jerome, 1908 Wilson St., Chattanooga, b/m, 23, no insurance, hands free law, suspended/revoked license, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
Moree, Jason Moses, 133 Pledger St., LaFayette, w/m, 36, simple assault – family violence
Morris, Gregory Allen, w/m, 36, violation of parole, obstruction of officer (m)
Mull, Joshua Leigh, 1925 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 26, probation violation (f)
Owens, Antonio Jemal, 116 Park Lake Road, Rossville, b/m, 29, hold for other agency
Patton, Daquisha Lashey, 1613 Vance Avenue, Chattanooga, b/f, 24, theft by shoplifting x2
Pittman, James Claude, w/m, 44, PUI (pedestrian under the influence), obstruction of officer (m)
Reeves, Alexus Cierra Dawn, 759 Jones Lane, Chickamauga, w/f, 21, unlawful conduct during 911 call
Roden, Christopher Lynn, 465 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, w/m, 31, disorderly conduct
Serrano, Oscar Aragon, 127 Goodson Ave Apts, Chattanooga, w/m, 42, driving while license suspended/revoked-1st offense, no insurance
Simpson, Tamara Nicole, 1105 Cooper St. B, Rossville, w/f, 25, probation violation (m)
Skealf, Timothy Kyle, PO Box 165, Flintstone, w/m, 29, DUI – less safe, following to closely
Sluder, Randy Edwards, w/m, 35, disorderly conduct
Small, Daniel Lee, 60 East Sharon Circle, Ringgold, w/m, 32, probation violation (f)
Smith, Andrea Renee, 815 Asterwood St., Rossville, w/f, 44, possession of meth 2x, tampering w/ evidence 2x (f), possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects
Smith, Ashley Faith, 314 Fernwood Drive, Rossville, w/f, 43, failure to appear (m)
Smith, Tommy Wayne, 157 Manin Road, LaFayette, w/m, 51, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug related objects, starburst window crack
Straub, Charles William, 117 Wilder St., Chickamauga, w/m, 59, probation violation (m)
Swann, Christopher David, 230 North Avenue, Flintstone, w/m, 28, probation violation (f), aggravated assault, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, terroristic threats and acts, use of firearm by convicted felon
Taylor, Sheri Lynn, 121 Richardson Drive, Dalton, w/f, 26, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of meth, hold for other agency
Teems, Kimberly Denise, 800 Walker Avenue, Rossville, w/f, 49, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, theft by taking
Thornton, Samantha Dean, 45 Cubine Road, Flintstone, w/f, 31, possession of meth w/intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV substance, use of communication device, possession of a firearm/knife during attempt to/commission of felony
Torrie, Carmen Dale, 811 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, w/m, 34, simple battery – family violence (x2), cruelty to children – 3rd degree, criminal trespass
Usher, Michael Wayne, 2317 Crutchfield St., Chattanooga, b/m, 18, failure to appear (f)
Wallin, Alex Tyler, 1253 Airport Road, Trion, w/m, 21, driving unsafe vehicle, no insurance, taillights lenses required
Wells, Alex McKinley, 402 Payne Chapel Road, Chattanooga, w/m, 29, probation violation (f)
Whatley Jr., Thomas Roosevelt, 4908 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga, b/m, 55, fugitive from justice
White, Virginia Annalee, 2685 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, w/f, 38, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (m)
Williamson, Billy Houston, 9402 Walnut St., Ooltewah, Tenn., w/m, 46, failure to appear (f)
Wimpy, Elysia Lashay, 3209 Seventh Avenue, Chattanooga, w/f, 20, failure to appear (m)
Wright, Chasidy Dawn, 3616 Third Avenue, Chattanooga, w/f, 35, fugitive from justice