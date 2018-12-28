Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Dec. 18-23:
Anders, Ashley Alexis, 3305 Redding Road, Red Bank, Tenn., w/f, 22, probation violation (f)
Baker, Roy Nicholas, 1640 County Road 259, Bryant, Ala., w/m, 26, driving while unlicensed, expired license plate, no insurance, headlight requirement
Bradley, Daniel Keith, w/m, 43, DUI, wrong side of road, failure to maintain lane, expired tag, no insurance
Chastain, Joseph Russell, 24 Noel Lane, Rossville, w/m, 21, battery - family violence-2nd offense
Cheatham, Bob Wayne, 40 Lenda Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 47, cruelty to child – 2nd degree, criminal negligence, fleeing/eluding police, obstruction of officer, driving while license suspended – 3rd offense, expired license plate, intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, (adult) seat belt violation, too fast for conditions, reckless driving, reckless conduct, failure to maintain lane x3, failure to obey stop/yield sign x2, failure to obey traffic device, headlight violation, failure to appear x2
Clark, Timothy, Charles, 115 Schmitt Lane, Rossville, w/m, 25, failure to appear (m), simple battery – family violence, obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency phone call
Clem, Samantha Renea, w/f, 26, DUI, marijuana less than 1 oz, failure to maintain lane, canceled registration
Cowan, Tevin Matthew, 7128 Shepherd View Circle, Chattanooga, b/m, 26, marijuana possession less than 1 oz
Crane, Casey Michelle, homeless, Ringgold, w/f, 35, probation violation (m)
Crouch, Darrel Lebron, 15 Bragg Circle, Rossville, w/m, 35, failure to appear (f), failure to appear – (m) x2
Davenport, Nicholas Blake, 23755 Hwy 193, LaFayette, w/m, 27, DUI
Dawson Jr., Jerry Wayne, 601 James St. 131, Rossville, w/m, 34, probation violation (f)
Dean, Shannon Blake, 1224 Arnold Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 47, probation violation (f)
Dupree, Marcus Ramon, 1100 W Main St., LaFayette, b/m, 25, probation violation (f)
Elrod, Hannah Caitlyn, 584 Edison St., Menlo, w/f, 26, failure to appear (m)
Flarity, Ronald Gene, 212 Child Road, Birchwood, Tenn., w/m, 53, criminal trespass
Flemister, Larry Doss, 778 Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, w/m, 37, failure to affix tag, suspended license
Foster, Buddy George, 3457 Scenic Hwy, Rising Fawn, w/m, 40, fugitive from justice
Gaddis, Brandon Edward, w/m, 24, drugs – marijuana possession less than 1 oz
Garcia, Elias Rafael, 230 Rockford Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 18, driving without a valid license
Gardner, Garin Lee, 43 Casey Drive, Flintstone, w/m, 27, possession of meth
Gonzalez, Ever Luis, 1909 12th Ave., Chattanooga, h/m, 33, driving while unlicensed, distracted driving, giving false name, address, birthday, failure to exercise due care while using cell phone/radio
Goss, Madeline Elizabeth, 1001 Lee Ave., Rossville, w/f, 20, probation violation (m)
Grime II, Joseph Charles, 6522 N 300 Way, Fremont, Ind., w/m, 47, driving while license suspended or revoked - 1st offense
Haley, Courtney Nicole, 917 Hulana St., Rossville, w/f, 22, probation violation (m)
Harriod, Pamela Diane, 118 Crawford Drive, LaFayette, w/f, 55, possession of meth
Harvley, Kimberly Renea, 54 Montclair Drive, Rossville, w/f, 49, simple battery – family violence, possession of marijuana less than oz, possession of meth, crossing the guard line with drugs
Hodnett, Shelby Leigh, 5136 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn, w/f, 26, marijuana possession less than 1 oz.
Hood, Samuel Frank, 6038 Porter Drive, Harrison, Tenn., w/m, DUI-drugs, possession of schedule IV substance, drugs not kept in original container, no insurance, starburst window crack in excess of 3” x 3”
Hughes, Robert Corey, 41 Pinson Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 29, probation violation (f), possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked 2nd offense within 5 years
Ibarra, Gabriella Saige, 110 Brown Estates Road, LaFayette, w/f, 22, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
Ivester, Thomas Coy, 1062 Summerfield Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 29, probation violation (f)
Jackson, Jeffery Brett, w/m, 32, burglary 2nd degree (f)
Johnson, Darius Antonio, 611 Flegal Ave., Rossville, b/m, 29, suspended license
Jones, Keandre Olain, 546 E Garden Farm Road, Rossville, b/m, 18, driving without a valid license
Jones, Ryan Jeremy, 880 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold, w/m, 19, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
Keeton, Samantha Leann, 1008 W Lewis St., Rossville, w/f, 27, simple battery, public drunk, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers
Kilgore, Katherine Elizabeth, 5516 O’Leary St., Chattanooga, b/f, 32, driving while license suspended/revoked, hold for other agency
Leath, Donald Clinton, b/m, 43, DUI – refusal, DUI – endangering a child under 14, open container, seat belt violation (children 5 and less), improper lane change / failure to maintain lane
Leonard, Dandre Michael, 1521 Hickory Valley Road 420, Chattanooga, b/m, 28, driving while license suspended or revoked - 1st offense
Litz, Billie Ann, w/f, 43, theft by bringing stolen property into state – felony, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer, hold for Rossville Police Dept.
Marsh, Caleb Lamar, 112 8th St., Rossville, b/m, 27, driving while license suspended or revoked - 1st offense
Massey, David Lebron, 864 Mtn. View Circle, Flintstone, w/m, 41, Failure to appear (m), driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
May, Kris Jason, 1612 E 47th St., Chattanooga, w/m, 43, probation violation (f)
McAllister, Daniel Steven, 3907 Sells St., East Ridge, w/m, 41, failure to appear (f) x2
McGee, Bradley Nathaniel, 10349 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, w/m, 25, failure to appear (m), exploitation of an elder person x3
Moore, Phillip Shawn, 403 Oakland Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 35, probation violation (f)
Morgan, Blair Lamar, 275 S Lake Terrace, Rossville, w/m, 55, probation violation (f)
Morgan, Ronald Edward, 110 Sammoms Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 53, failure to appear (m) x2
Mull, Joshua Leigh, 1925 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 25, probation violation (f)
Parker, Chris Eugene, 506 Magolia St., LaFayette, w/m, 32, probation violation (f)
Pence, Jonathan Dean, 14 Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 30, hold for court
Penson Jr., James Edward, 2861 E Hwy 136, LaFayette, w/m, 46, probation violation (f)
Raines, Lea Abigail, 804 Glenn Ave., Rossville, w/f, 21, probation violation (f)
Ross, Faith Leanne, 409 Chambers St., Rossville, w/f, 22, failure to appear (f)
Ruiz, Rodrigo Jonathan, 1725 Fountain Ave. Apt 27, East Ridge, h/m, 21, operating vehicle w/o commercial driver’s license
Sackett II, Danny Harold, 384 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 38, possession of meth, possession of drug related object
Samuels, Brandon Monroe, w/m, 36, hold for other agency
Sellers, Raymond Dewayne, 380 Steele Road, Rossville, b/m, 51, reckless driving, open container violation
Smith, Brandon Lydell, 2964 Akron St., East Point, b/m, 34, failure to appear (f)
Smith, Sarik Ronald, 740 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, b/m, 26, probation violation (f)
Sturr, Sunny Bonds, 2480 W Armuchee Road, LaFayette, w/f, 52, possession of meth, theft of lost or mislaid property
Sweeton, Christopher Dale, 11004 Hwy 150, Sequatchie, Tenn., w/m, 48, failure to appear (m)
Swinney, Brandon Lebron, 1884 Ruben Road, Dalton, w/m, 33, possession of firearm or knife during commission to commit a felony, possession of meth, sale distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, drugs to be kept in original container
Tucker, Joseph Ryan, 1633 W Rebel Road, Rossville, w/m, 23, hold for other agency
Wallin, Alex Tyler, 1100 W Main St., LaFayette, w/m, 21, failure to appear (m)
Walston, Easton River Corey, 66 Marlee Lee Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 19, failure to appear – (m)
Ward, Ralph Clay, 41 Pinson Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 50, simple assault – family violence
Wieda, Mason Nicholas, 208 Sharaton Court, McDonough, w/m, 27, violation probation (f)
White, Zachary Gage, 1742 W Cove Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 21, failure to appear (m)
Whited, Hunter Thomas, 1111 Sisemore St., LaFayette, w/m, 23, DUI –less safe, improper lane change / failure to maintain lane
Widdifield, Brittany Nicole, 54 Montclair Drive, Rossville, w/f, 30, suspended license
Woody, Julie Georgeanna, 3004 4th Ave., Chattanooga, w/f, 49, driving while license revoked
Young, Darrell Lee, w/m, 47, hold for other agency