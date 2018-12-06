Here is the walker county arrest/booking report for Nov. 26-Dec. 2:
Adams, Jamie Allen, 488 Simmons Tawzer Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 42, possession of meth, probation violation (f)
Alexander, Michael Allen, 425 Montclair Drive, Rossville, w/m, 44, failure to appear x2 (m), probation violation (m)
Baker, Howard Eugene, 448 W Reed Road, LaFayette, w/m, 45, obstruction of law enforcement (m)
Baker, john Marcum, w/m, 27, transport to probation detention center
Blair, Mary Jean, 1700 Strawberry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., w/f, 44, shoplifting x2, failure to appear (m), probation violation (m), simple battery
Blevins, Michael Wayne, 14 Blue Bird Lane, Rossville, w/m, 63, aggravated assault – family violence
Brady, Jeffery Tyler, 5472 W Armuchee Road, Summerville, w/m, 21, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, crossing guard lines with drugs or weapons, battery – family violence
Bridges, Morticia Lachele, 233 Pat Webb Circle, Rossville, b/f, 32, probation violation (f)
Brock, Stacey Leigh, 100 Southview St., Chattanooga, w/f, 29, no license, bringing stolen property into state, fugitive from justice
Brooks, Ronnie Levell, 1704 N Cedar Lane 1, Flintstone, b/m, 56, suspended license, failure to appear (m)
Brumlow, Timothy Levi, 808 Stiles Road, LaFayette, w/m, 21, parole violation (f)
Bryson, Kermit Washington, 6853 Stanford Gap Road, Chattanooga, w/m, 73, failure to register as sex offender, probation violation (f)
Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, 234 Heritage Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 39, false report of crime
Capps, Jennifer Dawn, 1538 Mert St., Rossville, w/f, 45, failure to appear (f), no license plate, DUI
Castro, Cherie Elizabeth, 3175 Trion Teloga Road, Summerville, w/f, 32, aggravated assault – other weapon
Coburn, Steven Thomas, 3629 Thrushwood Drive, Hixson, Tenn., w/m, 25, driving on suspended license, improper transfer of license plate, no insurance
Crabtree, Nicholas Shea, 1534 Berryton Road, Summerville, w/m, 43, parole violation
Craig, Ashley Nicole, 1109 E 33rd St., Chattanooga, w/f, 24, failure to appear (f), possession of schedule II
Craig, Coby Wade, w/m, 24, transport to probation detention center
Crowe, Michael Anthony, 31 King St., LaFayette, w/m, 33, fleeing/attempting to elude police, possession of meth, gang associated to conduct or participate in criminal activity, simple battery, reckless driving, failure to appear (m)
Curtis, Ashley Nicole, 806 E 48th St., Chattanooga, w/f, 18, failure to appear (m), possession of meth, marijuana possession less than 1 oz., possession of drug related object, giving false name, fugitive from justice, driving while unlicensed-4th offense, window tint violation, starburst windshield crack, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
Curtis, Patricia Carroll, 806 E 48th St., Chattanooga, w/f, 22, failure to appear (m), possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, giving false name, fugitive from justice
Davidson, Patrick Michael, 1250 Thrasher Pike, Hixson, Tenn., w/m, 36, DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane
Denton, Christopher Brady, homeless, LaFayette, w/m, 33, court order
Duckworth, David Patrick, 6427 N Hwy 301, Trenton, w/m, 45, weekender
Ellison, Michael Chance, 412 Truman St., LaFayette, w/m, 24, simple battery (m)
Farmer, Elizabeth Nicole, 902 Bomar St., LaFayette, w/f, 34, hold for Chattooga County
Fitzpatrick, Shannon Rashad, 2039 Ruby St., Chattanooga, b/m, 33, probation violation (f)
Galloway Jr., Wayne Marshall, 892 Beaumont Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 44, hold for court
George, Jimmy J, 123 Rock Bluff Road, Rising Fawn, w/m, 79, hold for court
Gillyard, Lesley Shirelle, 4306 9th Ave., Chattanooga, w/f, 21, probation violation (f)
Green, Joel Lebron, 70 Circle Drive, Rossville, b/m, 49, suspended license
Guffey Jr., Randy Allen, 1850 Garrett’s Chapel Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 35, probation violation (f), burglary 1st, theft by taking (f)
Hallman, Jerry Scott, 105 Friendship Court, Chickamauga, w/m, 28, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and acts, obstruction x3 (m)
Henderson, Levi Shields, 520 Davis Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 23, open container, permitting unlawful person operate vehicle
Holmes, Brent, 1242 Round Pond Road, LaFayette, w/m, 20, statutory rape, child molestation
Hood, Benny Eugene, w/m, 42, transport to probation detention center
Hood, Dewayne Anthony, 106 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold, w/m, 31, probation violation (f)
Jenkins, Christopher Shane, 165 Payton Lane, Ringgold, w/m, 43, probation (f)
Kaiser, Dalton Zachary, 2212 Hwy 151, LaFayette, w/m, 29, probation violation (f)
Keeton, Stanley Scott, 202 Harker Road, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 36, violation of parole
Keith, Mary Deanna, 6539 Old Trion Hwy., LaFayette, w/f, 28, possession of meth, hindering apprehension of criminal
King, Jeffery Matthew, 243 Lytle Road, Rossville, w/m, 27, probation violation (f)
Kirk, Gary Lynn, 420 Johnson Lake Road, Adairsville, w/m, 54, possession of meth, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs
Lee-Campbell, Brieanne Cecillia, 2001 Myrtle Ave. A, East Ridge, Tenn., w/f, 23, driving on suspended license, no insurance
Lenticum, Shelly Danielle, 164 E Pine St., Rossville, w/f, 38, hold for court
Lewis, Carla Dee, 77 Bible Road, Rossville, w/f, 52, public drunk
Lollar, Jessica Danielle, 205 E Wotring St., Rossville, w/f, 21, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass
Mangrum, Lucas Caleb, 813 Smallwood St., LaFayette, w/m, 19, probation violation (f)
Marsh II, David Junior, 631 E Garden Farm Road, Rossville, b/m, 42, burglary 2nd – no forced entry – nonresidence, probation violation (f)
Mathis III, George Bethel, 1619 Wilson Road, Rossville, w/m, 48, failure to appear (m)
McBryar, Michael Adam, 1620 S Rugby Place, East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 33, suspended license, view obstructed on windshield
McCaghren, Angel Marie, 286 South Center, Rossville, w/f, 38, theft by shoplifting (m)
McGee, Eric Shawn, 1004 Salem Road, Rossville, w/m, 30, theft by deception
McWhorter, Austin Tyler, 37 Thompson Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 25, failure to appear (m)
Meade, Bethany Brooke, 102 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Rossville, w/f, 34, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
Miller, Edward Deshawn, 381 Sparks St., Ringgold, b/m, 35, DUI, driving on suspended, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving
Morgan, Justin Kerry, 3414 Clayton Ave., Chattanooga, w/m, 27, hold for court
Morris, Kevin Michael, 1112 Elm Ave., South Pittsburg, Tenn., w/m, 30, probation violation (m)
Newsome, Kenny Lee, w/m, 41, transport to probation detention center
Parrish Jr., John Thomas, 1242 Friendship Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 47, DUI, reckless driving, improper changing of lanes
Perry, Charles Leon, 703 Gilbert Lane, LaFayette, w/m, 64, obstruction of law enforcement (m), too fast for conditions, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device
Picca, Lisa Kay, 22 8th St., Rossville, w/f, 51, possession of meth, possession of schedule II substance
Pickard Jr., John David, 5348 Green Bryer Road, East Ridge, Tenn., w/m, 39, probation violation (f)
Pickle, Malcolm Bishop, 908 Magnolia St., LaFayette, w/m, 28, DUI, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop or yield
Sackett II, Danny Harold, 364 Old Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 37, driving without valid license, no insurance, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
Sharp, Mallory Ann, 162 Sunrise Lane, Ringgold, w/f, 24, DUI refusal, open container, failure to obey traffic control device
Smith, Dakota Colt, w/m, 22, sentenced to probation detention center
Smoak, Mitchell Kevin, 209 Glenridge Place, Rossville, w/m, 54, criminal trespass, false imprisonment
Snow, Brandon Garrett, 840 Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, b/m, 36, probation violation (f)
Stone, Dustin Lee, 321 Callan Drive, Rossville, w/m, 24, simple battery – family violence
Suttles, Monti Antonio, 4145 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, Tenn., b/m, 27, driving on suspended license, DUI, failure to maintain lane
Sweeten, Brady Alexander, 3908 Birmingham Drive, Chattanooga, w/m, 28, hindering person making an emergency phone call
Tapp, William Justin, w/m, 35, transport to probation detention center
Taylor, Paul Wayne John, 700 Friendship Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 40, driving on suspended license
Taylor, Sheri Lynn, w/f, 26, hold for Dalton police department
Townson, Rhonda Ila, 411 E Gordon Ave., Rossville, w/f, 47, driving on suspended license, no insurance, expired license plate, hold for other agency
Webb, James Wayne, 86 Katie Lane, LaFayette, w/m, 29, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense
Wellborn, Kevin Ashley, 68 W Reed Road, LaFayette, w/m, 58, failure to appear (f), failure to appear (m), hold for court
Williams, Jeffery Alan, 4863 Straight Gut Road, LaFayette, w/m, 40, probation violation (f)
Wilson, Brittany Elizabeth, 2199 Peavine Road, Rock Spring, w/f, 27, public drunk
Woods, James Wayne, w/m, 22, return from furlough
Wooten, Michael Vinson, 902 Bomar St., LaFayette, w/m, 35, suspended license
Younce, Lorie Lynne, 28 Longstreet Road, Rossville, w/f, 52, disorderly conduct