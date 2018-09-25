Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson was keynote speaker at the meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Fort Oglethorpe on Friday, Sept. 21, at Park Place Restaurant. From left: Kiwanis President Dan Nichols, Wilson, and Kiwanis Program Chair Doris White. / Contributed
