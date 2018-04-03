"We bring good things to life" was for years the advertising slogan of GE. But for LaFayette-based Roper Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GE Appliances, that phrase is more than words.
That is because Roper's employees are consistently among the most prolific donors to Blood Assurance, the organization that provides life-giving blood to more than 70 health care facilities in 51 counties spread across five states.
Records show that since 2009, Roper employees have donated more than 2,400 times at blood drives, providing life-saving blood and blood products to help more than 7,000 people in the community.
That commitment was shown during a two-day blood drive held at the plant earlier this month. Of the first day's 28 registered donors, three were deferred so just 25 units — 93 percent of the drive's goal — were collected. The second day found 36 willing donors, and after two were deferred the remainder gave 34 units which was six units above that day's goal. For seven of the donors, it was the first time they had ever rolled up a sleeve and given so much of themselves to Blood Assurance.
"Blood Assurance is so appreciative of the continued support of Roper," said Doris White, a spokeswoman for Blood Assurance's North Georgia advisory board.
While its quarterly on-site blood drives are of critical importance to the local blood bank, Roper and its employees have shown a constant commitment to their community in many different ways.
An annual company-wide United Way campaign supports United Way agencies in Chattanooga and Walker, Dade, and Catoosa counties, and also in Rome, Chattooga and Floyd counties.
Through payroll deductions and on-site fundraising activities, Roper Corporation and its employees have contributed more than $2 million to the United Way since 2006. In addition, the company sponsors annual United Way Day of Caring events throughout the area in support of United Way agencies in need.
Not to be overlooked, Roper's employees actively support the American Heart Association, the Family Crisis Center, The Cottage, and local food banks and toy drives through annual onsite food toy drives.
Wherever and whenever there is a need, Roper steps up.
The company supports local education through numerous cooperative initiatives with Northwest Georgia Technical College, active participation in the Walker and Catoosa County Communities in Schools programs, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs in area schools, and several workforce development initiatives.
The company also sponsors an annual engineering scholarship at LaFayette High School as well as competitive scholarships or employee dependents.
During this time when Christians celebrate the core of their faith, it is important to remember when asked, as reported in Matthew 23:36-40, what is the greatest commandment in the Law? Jesus answered:
"You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your being, and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: You must love your neighbor as you love yourself. All the Law and the Prophets depend on these two commands."
Though "We Bring Good Things to Life" was used by General Electric between 1979 and 2003, it has remained a central value for everyone working with GE Appliance's Roper plant in Walker County.
And for those served by Blood Assurance, it means Roper employees willingly continue giving the gift of life — and love — one pint at a time.