The Share America Foundation Inc. recently announced another 2018 scholarship winner at Ringgold’s Patriot Hall.
The Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship honors students excelling in the Appalachian musical arts. Pearl and Floyd Franks are the late parents and former entertainment managers of actor/entertainer Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” from TV's “In the Heat of the Night.”
Musician/singer King Turyananuka, of Wake Forest, N.C., was selected as a Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship winner. He received a $1,000 scholarship. Turyananuka is originally from Uganda and is in the United States studying traditional worship music.
Turyananuka, the oldest of four, started school five years late due to his single mother’s inability to pay for school in Uganda. In his home country, he led worship in several churches; played in blues, bluegrass and jazz bands; performed with the Ngoma Ya-mungu ensemble band in both Uganda and South Korea.
He applied for the scholarship to assist in his studies at this fall at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary to study music. He plays acoustic guitar, bass, electric guitar, violin, piano, percussion, and several African instruments such as the adungu.
“I want to be able to go back to Uganda and maybe start a music school to help fellow musicians who do not have an opportunity to study and realize their potential in music,” he said.
Turyananuka is also a singer who studied three years at the Africa Institute of Music.
“Southern gospel and bluegrass music are vital parts of the Appalachian experience and encouraging talented youth who continue the tradition is an important aspect of our efforts,” said Share America President Randall Franks. “We hope that King will be able to share all that he learns through his study with fellow musicians that he eventually teaches.”
Share America Foundation Board members include Franks, vice chairman Jimmy Terrell, chairman Gary Knowles; secretary James Pelt; and Jerry Robinson Sr., vice president.
For more information about the organization and its programs, contact Share America, P.O. Box 42, Tunnel Hill, Ga. 30755 or visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.