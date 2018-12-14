Hundreds of dollars worth of tools was stolen during the burglary of a Ringgold residence off Boynton Drive, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Running Oak Drive in the White Oak Plantation subdivision.
Deputies were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. on Monday morning, Dec. 10, after the victim arrived at the residence and found the back door open.
The victim explained that the home is currently being renovated and that it was locked up and secured on Saturday, Dec. 8 when work ceased for the weekend.
Deputies observed paint damage around the back door’s lock, reports show.
Two nail guns, a saw, a Dewalt cordless drill, and a tool bag containing several miscellaneous tools were stolen during the incident.
The total estimated value of the stolen property is $1,250.
Anyone with information about the burglary itself or the missing tools is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.