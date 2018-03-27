Several tools and a bicycle were recently stolen during the burglary of a storage building of a Rossville residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred sometime between March 8 and 12 on Biscayne Boulevard in Rossville.
Deputies were called to the residence just before 5 p.m. on March 12 after the resident noticed forced entry into the building.
"The complainant stated unknown persons(s) broke the back window out of the storage building," Deputy Doug Licklider said. "The offender(s) damaged the door to the storage building, knocking the door and frame from the building."
A Mongoose bicycle, hand tools, two saws, and a 40-piece ratchet set were stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department at 706-935-2424.