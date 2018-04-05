A set of wheels was recently reported stolen from a storage unit along U.S. Highway 41 in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported Sunday, March 25, from the Budget Storage Facility.
The victim told deputies that he arrived at his unit to find the latch damaged and the lock missing, reports show.
"Upon checking the item in the storage building, the victim stated that a set of 1979 Z28 wheels were missing," Cpl. George Wooten said. "He valued the wheels at approximately $100 each."
The victim also stated that other items were possibly missing as well, but that he could not remember exactly what they were at the time of the report.
The victim added that the last time he was at the unit was March 14, which means detectives are trying to determine when the incident actually occurred during the nearly two-week period before the theft was discovered on March 25.
Anyone with information about the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department at 706-935-2424.