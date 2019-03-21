Attached is the School Messenger we sent out last evening to all parents of Rossville Middle School.
RMS Administration and law enforcement have been notified that a rumor was spread on social media this afternoon about a possible threat at RMS tomorrow.
We have dealt with this rumor and have notified the parents involved about this situation. We do not believe this a credible threat… however… we will always take every precaution necessary to ensure that our students and staff are safe.
We have 3 WCS sheriff deputies who rotate in our building on a weekly basis.
There will be additional SROs present in our building tomorrow morning to ensure there is an increased awareness for student safety.
Please talk to your children about the appropriate use of social media and the dangers of spreading unverified rumors. Always report any potential threats directly to the WC Sheriff Dept and to school administrators.
Mr. Damon Raines
Superintendent
Walker County Schools