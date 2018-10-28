It’s Halloween! Time for monsters, goblins and jack-o-lanterns! Will you “Bee” too scared?
Local business owners will fill the downtown street on Halloween for a Halloween block party and give out candy to all the children of the community.
This is a safe alternative from going door to door as you and your friends will load up on all the candy you need during Scare on the Square.
Come out dressed in your Halloween costumes and enjoy the fun!
Scare on the Square is Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The downtown square will be closed to traffic during the event.