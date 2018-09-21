The entire family will enjoy a tractor-drawn hayride through the beautiful fall colors at Cloudland Canyon State Park in Rising Fawn.
Hayrides will be offered every Saturday afternoon beginning Sept. 29 through Nov. 3. Hayrides depart from the start of the disc golf course and run continuously from noon through 5 p.m.
The hayride admission includes family-friendly activities such as games, temporary tattoos, bubble station, sandbox, sidewalk chalk and coloring. The activities will be open from noon to 6 pm. Hot dogs, soft drinks, snacks and warm apple cider will be available for purchase.
Cloudland Canyon also offers hiking, biking, pond fishing, disc golf, picnicking, camping, and Interpretive Center programs.
Admission for one hayride and all activities is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-12; toddlers under 2 are free. If you don’t have an annual pass, there is a $5-per-vehicle parking fee.
Cloudland Canyon State Park is located at 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road in Rising Fawn, Ga.