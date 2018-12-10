Santa dropped in on the All Pro Dads’ meeting Thursday, Dec. 6, at Rock Spring Elementary School to listen to Principal Kandy Gilstrap read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and to take last-minute gift requests from Jesse and Jade Forester (with their dad, Jeremy) and from Fischer and Hunter Autry (with their dad, Travis.)
