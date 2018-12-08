Boynton Elementary School's PTO invited Santa to come to the school to visit each child. Children were able to meet with Santa and have their pictures made with him. Also, PTO sponsored a Santa Shop where students were allowed to purchase gifts for their families. Many volunteers worked for two days helping students purchase gifts and wrap the gifts to help with the surprise. Boynton was filled with two days of wonderful Santa fun and Christmas joy.
