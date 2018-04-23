Saddle Ridge Middle School’s Destination Imagination team is looking for donations to send their teams to the global competition in Knoxville, Tenn.
According to the website, Destination Imagination embodies the ideals of STEM and STEAM initiatives, while providing students with a competitive environment in which to demonstrate additional creative and critical thinking skills.
Saddle Ridge has two teams (Science and Fine Arts) to support on their journey to Knoxville. They have already won on the state level in their start-up year for the internationally recognized program.
The total cost of this trip is $7,500 for nine students and one sponsor. Gifts are tax-deductible.