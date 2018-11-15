Kim Clawson, Rock Spring Elementary assistant principal and also the school Perfect Attendance Princess, along with guest princess Beth Pelham, assistant principal at Gilbert Elementary, and the Gilbert Gator, celebrate with some of the RSE students who a”CHOMP”lished perfect attendance in October. Each month students and staff with perfect attendance receive a reward and a visit from a special visitor. / Contributed
