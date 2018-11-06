A traffic stop initiated by a faulty tag light lead to a woman being arrested on drug charges in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Karen Lynn Jones, 45, of Herbert Drive in Jasper, Tenn., was arrested Oct. 30 on two counts of drug possession and possession of drug related objects. She has been released on bond.
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. when a sheriff’s deputy stopped Jones over a bad tag light on Prater Road off Mack Smith Road.
After checking Jones’ information through dispatch, Deputy Rebecca Jordan says she asked for and was granted permission to search the vehicle.
When Jones got out of the vehicle, she dropped a container that housed her drugs, reports show.
“When Ms. Jones went to move, she knocked the container to the ground,” Deputy Jordan said. “I picked it up, and when I opened it, I found a white pill and a small amount of green, leafy substance that was believed to be marijuana.”
Jones claimed she didn’t know what the pill was and insisted that the container wasn’t hers. She added that the container wasn’t hers and that it must have been put in her jacket by someone else who she’d allowed to driver her vehicle before her.
In addition to the drugs, two drug smoking pipes were found in Jones’ possession; one in the vehicle’s console and the other in Jones’ pants near her ankle.
“When I pulled the item out of Ms. Jones’ pants, I found glass pipe wrapped in toilet paper,” Deputy Jordan said. “Inside the pipe was residue. When I asked Ms. Jones what was in the pipe, she stated it was meth.”
The drugs and related objects were collected as evidence, and Jones was taken to jail without incident.