A popular North Georgia theatre director was arrested in Chattanooga, Tenn. Friday, Dec. 14, on multiple statutory rape charges stemming from allegations that he had sexual contact with two underage girls in 2017.
According to Hamilton County, Tenn., jail records, 32-year-old Joshua Conrad “JC” Smith was arrested on five counts of aggravated statutory rape. He has been released on bond.
A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Smith on Dec. 12. over the actions that allegedly took place with the girls in early 2017.
Over the past decade, Smith has become a notable name in the North Georgia and Chattanooga performing arts scene.
He is the founder and owner of Closed Door Entertainment in Rossville, a theatre company that has produced shows at The Catoosa County Colonnade, and more recently at the Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium.