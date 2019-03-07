The Georgia State Patrol worked a pedestrian fatality Wednesday night, March 6, on Ga. Highway 1 (Lafayette Road) that claimed the life of a Rossville man.
According to Georgia State Patrol Post 5 in Dalton, the incident occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. near Schmitt Road.
Trooper First Class 3 William Dedmon said the deceased man has been identified as 66-year-old Alvin Broyles of Rossville.
Dedmon said a vehicle was traveling south on Ga. 1 and struck Broyles as he was attempting to cross the road from the west shoulder.
"The pedestrian, Alvin Broyles, stepped out into the roadway, and the vehicle driven by Mark Strickland struck him in the roadway," Dedmon said.
Dedmon said the collision didn't appear to be the driver's fault.
"The vehicle had a green traffic signal," Dedmon said. "The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing."