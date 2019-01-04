A Rossville man is facing multiple child sex charges in Catoosa County amid allegations that he raped and molested a minor in mid-December, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Steven Paul Lecabellac, 44, of Kelsey Drive, was arrested Dec. 30 on charges of rape, child molestation, and two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Deputies were called to a Rossville residence on Dec. 10 regarding the complaint against Lecabellac, which alleged that he had sexually abused the child the night before.
Lecabellac, witnesses, and the victim were interviewed by deputies and the assigned detective during investigation of the complaint.
Then, warrants were taken out for Lecabellac’s arrest, and he was placed in custody at the Sheriff’s Office just before 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.