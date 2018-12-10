A Rossville man was arrested Sunday, Dec. 9, for after allegedly shot his uncle during an early morning domestic dispute, police say.
According to Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk, 37-year-old Bounmy Manhrasamy of Rossville is being held without bond at Catoosa County jail while facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Sisk says the Catoosa County 911 Center received an “active shooter” call at 9:14 a.m. Sunday advising that one man was wounded and that the shooter was still inside the residence at 218 Steele Road in Rossville off Mack Smith Road.
“Upon deputies’ arrival, the shooter (Manhrasamy) exited the residence and surrendered to law enforcement,” Sisk said via press release. “Deputies entered the residence and located the victim, identified as Somvang Vorachak with a gunshot wound to the chest.”
Sisk says deputies began giving first aid to Vorachak until EMS arrived, but that the 60-year-old succumbed to his injuries.
Sisk said Manhrasamy was the nephew of Somvang Vorachak.
“The two lived in the same residence and were having a domestic dispute which led to the shooting,” Sisk said.
More details in the case will be reported as they’re made available.