A Rossville man is behind bars in Catoosa County after he was arrested while allegedly attempting to burglarize a Fort Oglethorpe apartment, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Richard William Durham, 38, of Parkwood Drive, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of first-degree burglary, loitering/prowling, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. His bond was set at $9,500.
Fort Oglethorpe officers were dispatched to Acorn Lane just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 when a witness reported a burglar breaking into a neighbor’s apartment.
When officers arrived, they couldn’t find a suspect in the area, but soon discovered he was still inside the residence.
Durham had allegedly busted out a window to gain entry into the apartment, and officers found him hiding in a bedroom closet wearing gardening gloves, reports show.
Officer Marcus Alford said Durham gave several stories about how he came to be in the home.
“He advised he came to the residence to take a shower due to him not having hot water at his nearby trailer,” Officer Alford said.
Durham then stated he knew the resident and had permission to be in the home.
In addition to the forced entry, officers also observed several bedroom and kitchen drawers pulled out with property in disarray.
One witness actually claimed to have seen Durham breaking into the back window of the apartment, and officers found muddy footprints in the home that matched Durham’s shoes.
Durham was taken to Catoosa County jail without incident, and officers were able to make contact with the resident who was not home at the time of the burglary.