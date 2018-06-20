A Rossville man was arrested on drug charges in Fort Oglethore after possibly looking to break into a vehicle, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Joshua Hubert Ferguson, 38, of North Highway 341, was arrested June 5 on charges of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana (less than an ounce).
Officers were made aware of Ferguson when a person called 911 just after 4 a.m. on June 5 to report a suspicious person looking into and attempting to enter a truck parked near Dogwood Drive and Edgewood Circle.
The caller said Ferguson took off from the scene when he heard the man on the phone with 911, reports show.
Officers caught up with Ferguson in his Chevrolet Cavalier near Rusty’s Meat Market on LaFayette Road, where he claimed to be in the neighborhood trying to meet up with a friend.
Officer Floyd Dylon said he went to the residence where the “friend” was supposedly staying, and the resident said he didn’t know Ferguson and had never heard of the female friend he was supposedly looking for.
After talking with the resident, Dylon says he went back to his patrol car to continue talking to Ferguson when he noticed a clear baggie containing a crystal substance laying on the ground nearby.
The substance turned out to be methamphetamine, reports show.
“I asked Mr. Ferguson why he was in the neighborhood breaking into cars and why he tossed out the clear plastic baggie of methamphetamine,” Dylon said. “Mr. Ferguson said that he was not a thief and he was not breaking into cars.”
However, Ferguson did allegedly admit to the drug possession.
“He said that he did toss the clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine inside it and that he also had a small baggie of marijuana in his sock, but that he was not a thief,” Dylon said.
The drugs were seized as evidence and Ferguson was later transported to Catoosa County jail.