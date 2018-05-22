A Rossville man was arrested in Fort Oglethorpe for allegedly trespassing in a public park he’d been banned from in the past, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Charles Alton Hughes, 73, of West Gordon Avenue, was arrested May 9 on a charge of criminal trespassing.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. at Gilbert-Stephenson Park on Norris Street.
Police got involved after a city department head notified officers of Hughes’ presence on the grounds. Hughes has been run off from the property in recent years and is currently banned from the property.
Hughes was banned from the property for alleged improper contact with children and adult females, reports show.
Police records show that Hughes’ first criminal trespassing incident at the park occurred in 2007, and that he was arrested for criminal trespassing as recently as September 2017.
When officers asked him about being on the property this time, he claimed his vehicle had overheated. He also admitted that he was not supposed to be at the park.
“I asked him if he had ever been arrested for criminal trespass for being on the park property, and he stated yes,” Officer Brandon Conaway said. “He provided me a copy of a bond showing that he was out of jail on bond for criminal trespass.”
The incident took another turn when Hughes was taken to Catoosa County jail. Upon arrival, he was refused admittance by detention staff due to high blood pressure, reports show.
A warrant was taken out to arrest Hughes at a later date.