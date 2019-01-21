A Rossville man was arrested in Catoosa County after he allegedly roughed up a guy and stalked a woman repeatedly over the past week, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department:
Jeffery Russell of Clydesdale Lane was arrested Jan. 18 on three counts of obstructing officers and one count each of stalking, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and battery. His bond was set at $15,000.
Deputies were first notified of Russell’s alleged antics just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 10. That evening they were called out to his residence regarding a domestic dispute.
Witnesses claimed he kicked in the front door of the residence in order to talk to the woman.
When a male witness tried to intervene, Russell supposedly threw the man up against a wall and jabbed his thumbs into the man’s eye sockets, reports show.
The victim and witnesses also claimed Russell threw and broke items in the kitchen before taking off from the scene.
Deputies were unable to locate Russell that evening, but were dispatched back to the residence during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 18.
Around 12:32 a.m., a call came in that Russell was back at the residence beating and banging on the side of the trailer and its windows, reports show.
Russell again left the residence before police arrived.
Around 3 a.m., deputies were notified again that Russell was at the residence. This time, he was confronted before eluding capture.
Deputy Tanner Suits said he made contact with Russell, who claimed he wasn’t going back to jail.
After yelling profanity and getting away on foot, deputies were finally able to get Russell cornered a little more than an hour later during their third visit of the night.
“Before being placed in the patrol car, Mr. Russell was screaming and being loud and boisterous in the cul-de-sac of Peyton Lane,” Deputy Suits said.
While en route to the Catoosa County jail, Russell made several statements about harming himself, which prompted him being housed in a suicide prevention suite and placed on medical watch, deputies said.