A Rossville man was arrested in Fort Oglethorpe after he was allegedly wandering outside an abandoned building with a handgun, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Kyle W. Godbey, 38, of Schmitt Road, was arrested Oct. 3 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
Godbey has been released from jail on bond.
Officers encountered Godbey just before 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the old K-mart building near the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and LaFayette Road after a call came in of a man wandering around holding a gun.
Officer Billy Bridges says that when he spoke with Godbey, he admitted to having a handgun in his pocket and that he was not licensed to carry in public, reports show.
The initial complaint call came from a business owner who claimed Godbey had the gun out and was “looking paranoid” while crossing LaFayette Road.
“Mr. Godbey did admit to having the handgun out in the open while crossing LaFayette Road as he was switching it to a different pocket,” Bridges said.
The gun was identified as a .380-caliber Ruger, which was collected as evidence when Godbey was arrested.
Six rounds of ammunition and a set of brass knuckles were also found in Godbey’s possession.
Godbey told officers that he had just left a nearby methadone clinic and was trying to find a ride to Chattanooga, Tenn.