A Rossville man landed in the Catoosa County jail over the weekend after he allegedly drove while under the influence of drugs and crashed into a mobile home, police say.
According to the Georgia State Patrol Post 5 in Dalton, Andrew Whitis of Rossville was arrested Saturday morning, Oct. 13, on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Whitis was taken to Catoosa County jail and was subsequently released on bond.
Early Saturday morning, officials say Whitis lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway, and struck the mobile home.
The crash occurred in the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Rossville.
Officials say no one was injured as a result of the crash.