Rossville and the Rossville Public Library are hosting a community Trick-or-Treat on McFarland Avenue Wednesday from 5 to 7 for families looking for a safe location for their children to show off their costumes and collect sweet treats.
Local churches and community organizations are combining efforts and activities to keep Halloween festivities all in one place this year.
The location for the community festival is along McFarland Avenue from Simpson United Methodist Church to the Rossville Civic Center, where children will be able to find "trunk or treat" offerings from Simpson UMC in the church's parking lot.
The Rossville Hardee's will also set up a table or truck for candy distribution, and McFarland United Methodist Church will move its "truck or treat" event to the civic center on McFarland Avenue.
The Rossville Public Library will be providing more treats for children as well with a Peter Pan theme. Library staff members will be dressed up as Tinker Bell, pirates, Lost Boys and other characters from Neverland.
In addition, the Rossville Fire Department next door will let children explore the fire engines and check out the equipment the volunteer firefighters use — all while making sure the trick-or-treaters' bags, lanterns, and buckets stay filled.