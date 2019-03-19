Officials from Lakewood Memorial Gardens were hesitant to provide many answers after local residents expressed concerns about the decimated sites of their loved ones.
A woman who claims to go to the cemetery once a month made a recent heartbreaking discovery. Audra Tatum says she was at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Rossville and noticed several graves in bad shape. Some graves had flowers missing, others were broken with tire tracks going directly over them. In her Facebook post she went on to say "Most of them are decimated. Broken. and missing parts."
Tatum issued a call to action, inviting anyone else who was concerned to meet her at the cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 18. However, when concerned residents arrived, Lakewood's onsite manager was greeting them. When asked about the meeting, he said "those individuals will not be on our premises."
When asked if action would be taken to resolve the issue, he declined to comment and redirected all media sources to the cemetery's spokesperson.
During the visit at Lakewood, another resident who wishes to remain anonymous was there and led the way to her loved one's grave.
"You can see people are concerned because there are so many out here right now. The people around here take this stuff very seriously, and just from the little things I've picked up here and there on Facebook posts, many of them are very angry and seem ready to file suit on this." She shook her head and propped up a set of fallen flowers before saying "It's not just a matter of finance. It's a matter of respect. Imagine if it was your own loved one, you know?"
We attempted, again, to engage officials from the cemetery. When asked if they were looking at legal trouble regarding this, the onsite manager, again, declined to comment. When asked if any local accusations are true, he also declined to comment. One official from corporate, upon seeing local media members taking photo and video footage, asked them to leave the premises.
On Friday, March 15, Lakewood Memorial Gardens released a statement to News 9, saying "Lakewood Memorial Gardens' mission is to help families memorialize every life with dignity, including providing and maintaining a tranquil and beautiful place for memorialization. In some instances, we have fallen short of our standards."
When their spokesperson was contacted, he simply responded "We stand with the comment we provided on Friday."
Crews are now working to fix the problems, according to the cemetery spokesperson.