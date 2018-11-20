Oftentimes, communities can become desensitized to the rich history in their own backyard. The city of Rossville and surrounding areas, however, celebrates and relishes in its fascinating heritage and historical features. These landmarks and locations include the John Ross House, Missionary Ridge, and Chickamauga Battlefield.
The city was officially incorporated on Aug. 25, 1905. It is home to the John Ross House, the oldest house in the greater Chattanooga area, which served as a hospital for both sides during the Civil War.
Before the city’s official founding’ however, in the 1780s the area was still occupied by the Cherokee, and more specifically, a group of Cherokee who were pro-British. They were known locally as the Chickamaugas, and the site was known as Popular Springs, after a spring there which everyone used.
In 1785, a young Scottish trader named Daniel Ross was taken prisoner by the Chickamaugas, who intended to execute him, but he was spared by British official John McDonald, who had been a member of the Cherokee community and was married to a Cherokee woman. Later, Ross married McDonald’s daughter, Mollie, and they had a son, naming him John.
Twelve years later, in 1797, it is said that McDonald built a large log house on the Cherokee trading path near Poplar Spring, in which he spent time with his grandson. This came to be known later as the John Ross House, the home in which John Ross grew up, operated a small general store especially for the Indians, and operated the city’s first post office, of which he was the postmaster.
Because the post office was in the Ross’s house, the post office was called Rossville by the local population who used it and the general store there. Therefore, Poplar Springs became known as and was renamed Rossville, after John Ross and his house/post office there.
Thus, the name and legacy of John Ross carries on in the now active and thriving city of Rossville.