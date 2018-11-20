In 1816 at age 26, John Ross settled along the Tennessee River above Chattanooga Creek and established an Indian trading post on the northern border of the Cherokee Nation, across the river from the United States of America.
Earlier, the site included the “Old French Store” which had been abandoned for many years. In fact, a map dated 1793 was reprinted in Goodspeed, but by that time “The Old French Store” was only a memory, the French having been out of the country for many years.
The site was known to those passing through the area to have the best conditions for a river flatboat crossing. Ross operated a swing ferry across the river that was anchored on McClellan Island. Thus, the area became known as Ross's Warehouse, Ross’s Wharf, Ross’s Store, Ross's Ferry, and Ross's Landing.
A store and warehouse were established by Ross and Timothy Meigs, son of Col. Return Jonathan Meigs. Ross's Store was an immediate success, and Ross's Landing became a shopping and shipping point that served the already partly settled northern portion of the county, as well as North Georgia and North Alabama. In several homes in Hamilton County and vicinity there are pieces of furniture that bear the address “Ross's Landing, Tennessee River, Cherokee Nation.”
After Ross became the leader of the Cherokees, his official duties interfered with his work in the store, and Lewis Ross was then the active head of the enterprise. In 1826 Ross sold his land to a Methodist minister, Nicholas Dalton Scales, in order to move to Georgia to be closer to the political center of the Cherokee Nation.
When the United States government took over all the Cherokee owned lands in 1837, the “removal” to Indian Territory began — known as the “Trail of Tears” — during which the Cherokee in several Southeastern states were driven from their homes. Groups of the natives were staged at various camps, including east of Ross's Landing, for their coming expulsion west. On June 6, 1838, more than 1,500 Cherokee departed from Ross's Landing in steamboats and barges.
Then, many white people moved into the Cherokee Nation, with many of them settling in Ross's Landing and contiguous to it, in anticipation of the day when they might secure legal title to the land.
When the Indian title was extinguished by the terms of the Treaty of New Echota, the land passed to the state of Tennessee for the benefit of the school fund. The General Assembly of the state enacted a measure, Nov. 29, 1837, creating Ocoee Land District and establishing an entry taker's office at Cleveland, Tenn.
The land was to be sold at $7.50 per acre and, by the act of the General Assembly, those residing on the land were entitled to preference or priority of entry.
The name, “Ross's Landing,” was changed to “Chattanooga” by American settlers who took over the land after the removal.