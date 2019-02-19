Rock Spring Elementary School student Jada Romine works on her fine motor task in Mrs. Underwood's class while Braxton Saine works on an art project with buttons in Mrs. Bankston's class.
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- GDOT audit says city bus service with Rome City Schools must end
- Legal fight looms over 'Love Library'
- LaFayette addressing growing homeless problem
- GBI: 26 arrested, 5 still being sought in Polk County meth investigation
- Traffic stop leads to pair of felony drug arrests
- City setting up to adopt ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses
- Jail report for Saturday morning February 16
- Scott Logistics sold to Canadian freight broker
- Angel's Dream taking flight
- Smoking bans, the RTD and six degrees of the Rome Tennis Center