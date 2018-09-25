One of the area’s oldest and most popular arts and crafts fairs is Saturday, Sept. 30, in Rock Spring.
The Show and Sell has grown from its grassroots start in 1970 to an annual community event with more than 75 crafters, a tractor show, music, hayrides, a kiddie fun area, and lots of festival foods from fried pies to funnel cakes.
The fair will be at Rock Spring United Methodist Church, 3477 Peavine Road, across Ga. Highway 95 from Rock Spring Elementary School, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is free parking and no admission charge for the fair, which draws thousands of area residents each year.