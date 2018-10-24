Fort Oglethorpe officials recently approved a deductive change order for the first phase of its U.S. Highway 41 sewer project near the new Food City development, but are delayed in installing the final piping.
During the Fort Oglethorpe City Council meeting on Oct. 8, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker explained the change order and the reason behind the piping delay.
“This phase one change order is from Brown Brothers Construction,” Parker said. “Essentially this is closing out the project. It has reached substantial completion, we’ve done the final walkthroughs, and after the tally and final reconciliation of all the numbers, this is a reduction in the contract price of $29.42.”
The nearly $1.4 million project was awarded to Brown Brothers Construction last October.
While any reduction in cost, even a $30 one is good, officials are trying to save more funds by not jumping the gun amidst delays.
“The developer is trying to determine the final grades of the roads out there,” Parker explained. “That has left us with 255 feet of force main that we cannot install until they make final grade to where the road is going to be.”
Parker said it would be counterproductive to move forward with the piping if grading changes would alter piping layout.
“What we don’t want to do is put in that 250 feet of pipe and then have to come back around and move it because they’ve cut the grade down on the road more,” Parker said. “Until they figure out their grade, we’re sitting on 250 feet of pipe to install, which will essentially complete the project.”
Parker says the pipe will go in the ground pretty quick and said the grading plans are tied to the traffic signal being put in.
“Our engineers have been pushing for a final grading plan, but we’re waiting on that information from them.”
Per the agreement of the development, Food City is the one responsible for the road and the grading.
Parker said, and the council supported, standing pat until the details are worked out.
“We need to know what the grade of the road is going to be so we know how deep to put the force main,” Parker said. “There’s no point in us putting it in and then having to dig it out and move it. Essentially, that would just cost us more money.”