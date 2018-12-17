A Ringgold woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill her father during a domestic dispute, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Rikki Lucretia Burnsed, 24, of Marion Drive, was arrested Dec. 13 on a charge of terroristic threats and acts. She has been released on bond.
Deputies responded to a 911 call on Marion Drive around 6:40 p.m. after a man claimed Burnsed threatened to kill him, reports show.
Deputies arrived to find Burnsed sitting in her vehicle outside the residence.
“The offender stated nothing was going on and that she was leaving the residence,” Corporal Aaron Cantrell said.
Burnsed added that she was leaving because she had been threatened; however, the victim told a different story. He said he called 911 about an hour after arriving home because Burnsed was yelling at him and making threats on his life.
The victim claimed Burnsed threatened to have some people come to the residence and kill him, and even went further by claiming she’d kill him herself, reports show.
After the 911 call was made, the victim claims Burnsed began gathering some of her personal belongings and went outside to her vehicle.
Two witnesses in the home backed up the victim’s story, claiming they heard Burnsed’s death threats.
When Cpl. Lawson placed Burnsed under arrest, he says she began screaming across the yard at the victim blaming him for her being taken to jail.