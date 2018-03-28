The city of Ringgold upgraded its heavy-duty equipment fleet recently by approving the purchase of an excavator and trailer for its water department.
After delaying the matter in late February, the City Council approved a bid for the equipment during its March 12 meeting.
City Manager Dan Wright explained that city staff and Wastewater Collection Director Mark Vaughn spent considerable time researching the equipment and evaluating bids.
It's a MIDI hydraulic excavator and trailer," Wright said. "Mark Vaughn put together a letter of recommendation that we purchase the equipment from Cowin Equipment Company Inc. in the amount of $117,310.34.
The city received nine bids for the equipment, and the chosen deal includes Cowin building a custom trailer.
"They're going to make the trailer special for the city's needs," Councilman Larry Black said.
The board unanimously approved accepting the bid, and Councilwoman Sara Clark thanked Vaughn for his diligent work during the process.
"We have to thank Mark for this," Clark said. "He did a lot of research. ... We delayed this decision from the last meeting because he wasn't totally sure, and we really appreciate the work he does in making our job simpler because we know we've got the best piece of equipment once we've made a decision to buy it."