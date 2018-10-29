Ringgold’s City Council recently approved taking over formal responsibility of the sanitary sewer system that services the Rosewood Apartment complex on Boynton Drive.
During the Oct. 8 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright explained that city was looking to formally takeover the Rosewood Complex’s sewer system since it’d already been maintaining it for the past few years.
“A number of years ago when Cypress Ridge Apartments were constructed, somehow they were allowed to tie to the Rosewood sewer system, which was private at the time,” Wright explained. “When that happened, actually by state code, it made it a public system, but it was never formalized.”
Wright said some new homeowners have latched on the once-private system recently.
“Since then, in recent months, we learned of another homeowner who had tied onto their system without the city’s knowledge, so now you have multiple people tied onto that system,” Wright said. “The city has maintained the Rosewood sanitary sewer system; we’ve made repairs and those types of things over the years, but we would like for the Mayor and Council to formalize that and go ahead and accept them.”
The board unanimously approved adding the system to the city, but as Wright pointed out, it’s wasn’t just something the city was looking at doing, the property owner preferred to do so as well.
“Milton Stewart, who owns Rosewood, made the request also,” Wright said.