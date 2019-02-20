Seaman Trevor Dempsey from Ringgold performs maintenance on the portside king’s post aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) during composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) Feb. 10 in the Atlantic Ocean. Bainbridge is currently underway conducting COMPTUEX with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12. The components of CSG 12 embody a “team-of-teams” concept, combining advanced surface, air and systems assets to create and sustain operational capability. This enables them to prepare for and conduct global operations, have effective and lasting command and control, and demonstrate dedication and commitment to becoming the strongest war-fighting force for the Navy and for the nation. / U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Waite
Latest e-Edition
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Legal fight looms over 'Love Library'
- LaFayette addressing growing homeless problem
- City setting up to adopt ordinance regulating sexually oriented businesses
- Ringgold man arrested on drug charge while loitering around school
- Modern Woodmen honors Ringgold Elementary’s ‘dancing cop’
- Traffic stop leads to pair of felony drug arrests
- Jail report for Saturday morning February 16
- GBI: 26 arrested, 5 still being sought in Polk County meth investigation
- GDOT audit says city bus service with Rome City Schools must end
- Scott Logistics sold to Canadian freight broker