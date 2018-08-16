Ringgold’s annual Quilt Show kicked off three days worth of festivities today (Thursday, Aug. 16) at 10 a.m. at the historic Depot.
After the inaugural show was a hit in 2017, organizers decided to make the gathering an annual event where quilting fans and quilters can come together to celebrate the craft.
Event organizer Kathy Graham, who owns the “It’s Sew Time” shop on Nashville Street, says that more than 100 quilts will be on display over the weekend.
“The event is better than last year,” Graham said. “We have great vendors, more quilts than last year, it’s just exceptional. “We have some absolutely amazing quilts. “
Graham says the dedication quilters have to the art of quilt making is second to none.
“There are so many great ones, and we have one quilt up there that is absolutely amazing,” Graham said. “It’s all hand done, and it took 18 years to make. We really have some amazingly talented people in this area.”
In addition to the displaying of quilts, those attending the event can take in and discuss sewing machines, materials, see hand-quilting demonstrations, and participate in raffles and door prizes.
“We have plenty of dealers, and we have a guy that teaches throughout the country that is here,” Graham said.
Not only is the show a big hit with the quilting community, city officials said it’s great to have so many people downtown for the event.
“I talked to Ms. Graham and she said she has 119 or 120 quilts, and that’s about a 20-percent increase over last year,” City Manager Dan Wright said.
The three-day event will be open Thursday, Aug. 16, until 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the Quilt Show is $5 per day, or a three-day pass for $12.
The Depot is located at 155 Depot Street in downtown Ringgold.
Graham says the support and interest in the event is what has made is so successful thus far.
“It’s a great event, it’s going to be an annual thing, and we already have the dates marked for next year,” she said.