It’s been a busy couple of weeks at Ringgold’s annual Haunted Depot as officials say the event has been bringing in high attendance numbers with one weekend still to go.
The event, which features the transformation of the historic train Depot into a haunted house among other attractions, is playing to big crowds and getting the whole community involved.
“This has been a record year for the Haunted Depot,” said City Manager Dan Wright. “Several of our local merchants have joined in and have taken advantage of the thousands of visitors that are coming into downtown Ringgold.”
In lieu of running traditional concession stands this year, local shops have brought their products to the event and provided drinks, food, and treats to those attending.
“The crowds have concessions available to them from all different angles,” said Main Street Manager Jamie Klementisz. “We have Caffeine Addicts on the lawn in front of the Depot in the Coke wagon, The Dapper Gentleman selling snacks across the street from the Ghost Tour line, The Magic Creperie selling crepes down at the bonfire, and Pepper’s Mexican Restaurant has a Pepper’s To-Go menu specifically for this event… their wait staff even delivers to you in line.”
In addition to the haunted house, Wright says crowds are really enjoying the other attractions.
“The reviews for the Haunted Depot, Ghost Tours and Hayride have been very positive,” Wright said. “This event is volunteer-driven and they do an incredible job. The funds raised will be reinvested in the main street program and Downtown Development Authority.”
Attendance is always big during Haunted Depot time, but Klementisz said this year could be the busiest ever.
“The crowd turnout has been fantastic with over 4000 tickets to all of the attractions so far, most of them being for the Haunted Depot, all while everyone else is entertained by the live music each night,” Klementisz said. “We are super excited for our final weekend coming up and hoping the rain stays away.”
The final two nights of the event will take place Friday and Saturday nights (Oct. 26 and 27) from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday night’s free, live entertainment will feature Grizzly Fowler, followed by Shani Palmer closing out the festivities Saturday night.
“It is going to be a closeout weekend to remember,” Wright said.