A Tennessee-based veterans group donated a generous amount of money to the Ringgold Festival of Flags Committee in an effort to help support one of the city’s most beloved traditions.
The city of Ringgold’s bi-annual “Festival of Flags” celebration is an event that honors deceased military veterans from Catoosa County by proudly flying an American flag in their honor in addition to a wooden cross donning their name.
Locals and tourists alike drive through Ringgold to see the flags during the two weeks that surround Memorial and Veteran's Days. But the event couldn't be as successful as it has become without the Ringgold Veterans Memorial Flag Committee that plans, erects, and takes down the flags during each celebration.
That group was joined at City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 15, by members of the Tennessee Valley Veteran’s Benefit (TVVB), who donated $500 to the cause.
Former long-time mayor Joe Barger accepted the check on behalf of the committee.
“People see the flags, but there’s more to them than just getting them up and taking them down,” Barger said. “We thank you for this money; we really appreciate it.”
During the last “Festival of Flags” that occurred around Veterans Day, more than 1,600 flags were erected throughout town to honor those who’ve served from Catoosa County, Barger said.