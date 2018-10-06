The city of Ringgold is ready for the Halloween season and will open its 12th annual Haunted Depot event Friday, Oct. 12.
The city’s widely popular and much-anticipated three-week event will feature live entertainment, food, and plenty of scares.
The family-friendly event is always evolving and has added a new wrinkle this year with the addition of illusionist Jaden Maxwell to the entertainment lineup.
“We’re excited to have Jaden Maxwell’s show going this year at Patriot Hall,” said Ringgold Main Street Manager Jamie Klementisz. “The shows will be on the hour from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.”
Like the haunted house, tickets for Maxwell’s show are $10 and can be purchased at the ticket bus on Depot Street during the event.
In addition to the haunted house and illusion show, the event also offers side attractions like the Historic Ghost Tours and Hayride & Bonfire, which cost $7 and $3 respectively.
There are also activities available for children, such as face-painting and the annual coloring contest.
“The coloring contest is being held for Catoosa County Schools grades K-5,” Klementisz said. “The deadline for the contest is Oct. 27th. Entries should be turned in to City Hall or brought to the Haunted Depot ticket bus. First-place winners will receive a ribbon and have their coloring page framed.”
The Haunted Depot event is put on each year by the Ringgold Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and all funds help the DDA in making improvements throughout the community.
Ringgold Haunted Depot
When: Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27, from 7-11 p.m.
Where: Ringgold Depot, 155 Depot St.
More info: 706-935-3061, www.cityofringgoldga.gov, or The Haunted Depot Facebook page
Entertainment lineup
Friday, Oct. 12 – Courtney Daly
Saturday, Oct. 13 – The Band Raven
Friday, Oct. 19 – For Love or Money
Saturday, Oct. 20 – Common Ground
Friday, Oct. 26 – Grizzly Fowler
Saturday, Oct. 27 – Shani Palmer