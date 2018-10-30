Ringgold’s downtown recycling project has taken a new step recently as city residents are now able to register for curbside pickup.
After months of discussion, the city has added a curbside option to its recycling effort.
Ringgold’s officials are excited about the venture, which will include bi-monthly pickups available to residents and businesses on the first and third Mondays of the month.
“I am very proud of the citizens of Ringgold who are willing to take the next step in reducing our waste stream,” said council member Sara Clark.
The current recycling center location across from the Little General Children’s Park on Lafayette Street will close as part of the transition.
Although the downtown facility will close Nov. 27, officials say residents will still be able to drop off recyclables at cans located throughout town. Those locations will include Ringgold City Hall on the Mountain Street side, the Ringgold Depot at 101 Depot Street, the Ringgold Public Works Shop at 761 Sparks Street, and at the Ringgold Recreation Complex off Emberson Drive.
Those interested in registering for the curbside service can do so in person at Ringgold City Hall, online at CityOfRinggoldGa.gov, or over the phone at 706-935-3061.
Fees for curbside include a $25 deposit for the recycling can and a $5 monthly charge.
Applications include a breakdown of what can and cannot be recycled. Applications can also be found at the current downtown location through Nov. 27.
Cardboard hauler
In addition to the rollout of the curbside recycling program, the city recently approved the purchase of a cardboard hauler to help with the abundance of cardboard collected by some of the downtown merchants along General Cleburne Street.
During the Oct. 8 council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright said that offering one spot for all the businesses to put their cardboard might be better than adding additional cans to an already busy street.
“We have a lot of the businesses downtown if you happen to get out and walk the alley or Cleburne Street, you’ll see that a lot of the cardboard is sticking out of their garbage cans that we’re taking to the landfill,” Wright said. “The city is currently paying to do that, and then several of them will carry their cardboard down to the drop-off center. There are also a lot of our garbage cans on Cleburne Street and I don’t know that we want to encourage a whole lot more in the recycling cans on Cleburne Street.”
After some discussion, the council unanimously approved the purchase of a retrofitted cardboard hauler in the amount of $5,500.
The plan is to take the cardboard to Chattanooga every couple of weeks or when the hauler gets filled.
Clark thinks the addition of the hauler will be a big help to the downtown businesses.
“The businesses in downtown have really asked for this,” Clark said. “Their major item to recycle is the cardboard, so they’ve really been asking, ‘can we do something with the cardboard’. This is something that would really meet the needs of our businesses.”