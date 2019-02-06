Ringgold officials say the city has been notified that it has reached the next step of a grant process that could result in $100,000 in funding for the historic Nature Trail.
During the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, City Manager Dan Wright updated the board on where the grant process stands currently.
“As y’all are aware, back in October, we had the opportunity to apply for another grant through the Department of Natural Resources,” Wright said. “We’ve never received this particular grant; this is through the Land Water Conservation Office. We received our letter last week that said congratulations on going to the next step on the $100,000 grant.”
When applying, Wright and city officials said the plan was to make upgrades near the Dragging Canoe Launch, the parking lot in front of it, and down to the wooden pedestrian bridge.
Wright says it’s a process, but that the prospect of receiving the grant is looking good.
“So, the way this works is, as long as you’re able to meet all the deadlines and you’re able to supply all the information, and there’s not some huge environmental issue that arises, which would be unusual since this is already an existing trial, we have a great opportunity,” Wright said. “We’ll just be taking it from gravel to hard surface (concrete). It’s about 1,600-plus linear feet of 10-foot trail starting at the wooden pedestrian bridge there on the Richard Taylor Trail going back to where it splits off and goes back up to Emberson Drive.”
Wright explained that in a normal year, on a normal timeline, the city might learn of a decision on the grant as early as August, but that the recent government shutdown might delay that decision.
“We’re going to charge ahead,” Wright said. “That’s what the state of Georgia said to do.”
Wright said the grant will also contribute to the addition of concrete at the parking lot in front of the Dragging Canoe Launch, which will create handicap parking spaces and make the launch more accessible for everyone.