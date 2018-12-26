The Ringgold Police Department is partnering with local businesses on a new program to show would-be criminals how closely police are watching.
The department recently launched its new Business Partner Sticker program.
“This program is designed for local business owners wishing to send a clear message that the police department is monitoring their property,” said Chief Dan Bilbrey. “This program is provided to businesses at no cost.”
Currently, responding officers must rely on information gathered from previous calls to get in contact with the property owner in the event of an after-hours incident. With the introduction of the Business Partner Sticker program, officers can now access a database maintained by the agency containing “responsible party” information that is provided by the business owner.
“It’s a way for us to keep better contact with the business owners if something does occur, and the sticker lets people know that that business is partnered with the Ringgold Police Department,” Capt. Chris Faulk said.
Participation in the program is completely optional to the business owner. For businesses that choose not to participate in the program, the Ringgold Police Department will continue to patrol and respond to any calls for service, both during and after hours, the same as it always has.
How it works
Participating businesses will be provided with a unique sticker badge to be displayed on the outside of their business for officers to see.
Each sticker badge has a number that corresponds with their information in the database.
“If something happens, we can pull up that information and get in touch with someone more quickly,” Faulk said.
So far, Faulk says 45 businesses have signed up to participate.
“We haven’t had any refusals about participation,” Faulk said. “We have businesses participating all down Nashville Street from Pepper’s Mexican Restaurant, and in front of the courthouse down to K-9 Tub Time.”
Over the next several weeks, officers will continue to visit city businesses to meet with owners about the program.
Faulk says the department is working to setup a way for businesses owners to sign up online, but for now, folks can call the department at 706-635-3066 to register.