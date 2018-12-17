One of Ringgold’s finest made a special contribution to the city by donating a special flag to be displayed in town.
Wayne Thaxton, who serves as assistant chief and administrative coordinator for the Ringgold Police Department, presented the city with a flag from his military days during the Dec. 10 City Council meeting.
Thaxton explained that the flag once flew at the Victory Over America Palace in Baghdad, Iraq.
Construction of the palace began in 1991 when then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein attempted to build it following his assertion of victory over the U.S. during the Gulf War.
The palace was never fully completed and later served as a U.S. military base.
After serving two years in Baghdad, Thaxton brought the flag home and decided he’d like to donate it to the city.
“The significance of flying an American flag over the Victory Over America Palace in Baghdad wasn’t lost on me,” Thaxton said. “This flag was flown there personally and I’d like to donate this to the city.”
The mayor and council were honored to accept the flag from Thaxton.
“What a wonderful gesture,” Mayor Nick Millwood said. “Thank you so much. We really appreciate it.”
As for the future display of the flag, City Manager Dan Wright said it’s been suggested that the flag reside at Patriot Hall next to the city’s pool.
“Patriot Hall was the American Legion for a number of years in our city, so maybe displaying it there would be the right place,” Wright said.